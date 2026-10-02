Pitso Mosimane Warns South Africa Ahead of Crucial Kenya AFCON 2027 Qualifier Clash

Pitso Mosimane highlighted the unique pressure facing Bafana Bafana in Group D, where Kenya's automatic qualification as co-hosts leaves only one remaining ticket for the rest of the group.

The race for 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification in Group D has reached a critical juncture, and with Kenya already guaranteed a spot at the continental showpiece as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania under the Pamoja bid, the landscape of Group D has created a fierce, high-stakes battle for the remaining non-host nations.

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Speaking to the media ahead of South Africa's pivotal clash against Kenya, veteran tactician Pitso Mosimane delivered a realistic assessment of Bafana Bafana’s position.

Recognising that standard qualification rules do not apply in a group with an automatic host, Mosimane stressed that every goal, point, and head-to-head tiebreaker will determine who claims the solitary qualifying spot.

'It's In Our Hands': Pitso Mosimane's Full Assessment

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Navigating through a gruelling qualification campaign requires composure, especially when early setbacks, such as conceding crucial goals against group rivals, threaten to compromise tiebreaker scenarios.

Despite the pressure, Pitso Mosimane remains firm that South Africa controls its own destiny across the remaining fixtures.

Speaking on Bafana Bafana's mindset and the tactical urgency required, Mosimane offered an unfiltered breakdown of the task ahead.

"Yeah, you know, it's not how you start; it's how you finish, right? So we have a long way. We've got four games to qualify, and we are in a difficult group because Kenya is automatically qualified. So it's only one team that qualifies,” Pitso Mosimane said.

“Unlike other groups, we have two teams that qualify. We are in a difficult position, you know, and yeah, I'm not happy that we conceded a goal against Guinea, because, you know, it will come to a head-to-head. So we have to do what we have to do. You've got to stay where you are. We are there; stay there, right? So it's in our hands."

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AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: How South Africa and Kenya Have Fared

Both South Africa and Kenya entered the AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign under vastly different pressure dynamics.

For Kenya's Harambee Stars, the qualification matches serve as competitive preparation, building match sharpness and testing tactical setups ahead of co-hosting the tournament in 2027. For South Africa, however, every fixture carries maximum jeopardy.

Bafana Bafana opened their campaign with determination, earning a 2-1 victory over Guinea at Orlando Stadium before following up with a dominant 5-0 victory against Eritrea in Cairo. However, the late conceded goal against Guinea remains a point of concern for Pitso Mosimane due to potential head-to-head tiebreaker scenarios down the line.

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Playing without the threat of elimination, Harambee Stars opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Eritrea in Nairobi, before falling to Guinea 1-0.

The unique structure of Group D means that while Kenya's match results count toward official group points, their final placement does not take up a qualification slot.

If Kenya finishes top of the group, the second-placed team advances to the finals; if another team finishes top, that team qualifies regardless of Kenya's rank.

With four qualification matches remaining on the schedule, the upcoming back-to-back encounters between South Africa and Kenya in November will play a major role in shaping the top of the group.

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