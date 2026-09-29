Gabby Thomas Shares a Surprising Take on Track and Field Rivalries

Gabby Thomas has offered a candid glimpse into the reality behind the intense rivalries at the highest level of track and field.

Triple Olympic gold medallist Gabby Thomas has taken to social media to offer a refreshing perspective on what truly exists between the world’s fastest athletes once the cameras stop rolling.

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Posting on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle on September 28, 2026, the American pulled back the curtain on the elite track and field community.

Addressing the dynamic between competitors, Thomas emphasised that behind every fierce rivalry lies a deep foundation of professional admiration.

Gabby Thomas: A Baseline of Genuine Respect

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Gabby Thomas highlighted that while the fierce desire to win is very real, it does not erase the camaraderie forged through years of sacrifice and high-stakes competition.

"Rivalries are real, but I feel like there's a baseline of genuine respect between athletes who compete at the elite level because we know what it takes to be here," Thomas posted.

Her statement resonates deeply across the track and field landscape. Whether lining up at the Olympic Games, World Athletics Championships, or Diamond League circuits, every athlete on the starting line has navigated a brutal gauntlet of injury risks and gruelling training regimes just to earn their lane.

Gabby Thomas on The Brutal Reality of Training

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Expanding on her initial thought, Thomas added a follow-up reply that injected a dose of humour while pointing directly to the extreme physical toll during workouts.

"especially in track 😂 like I know you've shown up to the track and had to run until you thought you were about to meet your maker," Thomas added in a follow-up post.