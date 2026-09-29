Jamaican Olympic Medallist Hails World Athletics After Successful Ultimate Championships: 'I Felt Seen'

Meggan Simmonds praised the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, highlighting its athlete-first environment, high-stakes competition, and unprecedented financial payouts despite sports politics.

In an era where track and field governance and athlete compensation remain under constant debate, Jamaican hurdles star Megan Simmonds has stepped forward to publicly applaud World Athletics for its groundbreaking execution of the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships.

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Taking to her social media handle, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 100m hurdles bronze medalist delivered a refreshingly candid assessment of the event.

Bypassing standard administrative rhetoric, Simmonds commended the competition format for elevating the stature of professional athletes while setting a new benchmark for financial compensation across global athletics.

Megan Simmonds Applauds Ultimate Champs Despite Sport Politics

Navigating sports administration can often be a delicate balancing act for world-class athletes, but Simmonds made it clear that her positive experience superseded any potential administrative friction.

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"I'm not super familiar with the sport's politics, but I don't want the fear of backlash to stop me from giving credit where it's due..." Simmonds posted.

For Simmonds, the atmosphere in Budapest offered a distinct contrast to traditional championship formats. By bringing together only the top-ranked performers on the planet without the disruptive selection hurdles posed by varying national trials, the event created a concentrated showcase of elite talent.

"I had so much fun competing at The Ultimate Championships. As an athlete, I felt seen, heard and appreciated. There’s a certain vibe competing alongside the literal best in the world, no one siphoned off by their national trials that you can’t get elsewhere."

Masai Russell Claims Gold as Simmonds Secures 5th Place

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The women's 100m hurdles final in Budapest proved to be one of the signature events of the championship, featuring a stacked line-up of global medallists.

Reigning Olympic champion Masai Russell of the United States continued her remarkable season, storming to victory in a world-leading 12.22 seconds to claim the inaugural Ultimate Championship crown.

Former world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria captured second place to take home the runner-up honours, while Dutch hurdling star Nadine Visser rounded out the podium positions in third place.

Simmonds delivered a solid performance on the Hungarian track, stopping the clock at 12.42 seconds to secure a fifth-place finish.

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In traditional championship formats, a fifth-place finish often yields minimal financial return despite world-class athletic output; however, the Ultimate Championships structure transformed that reality.

Game-Changing Financial Rewards

The defining feature of the World Athletics Ultimate Championships was its record-breaking $10 million total prize pot, the largest purse ever offered at a single track and field meeting in history. Designed specifically to incentivise elite performers and provide financial stability across the field, the payout structure rewarded every single athlete who earned a spot in the finals.

Individual event winners, including 100m hurdles champion Masai Russell, walked away with a massive $150,000 winner's check. Second-place finisher Tobi Amusan earned $75,000, while third-place finisher Nadine Visser pocketed $40,000.

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Crucially, the prize distribution extended all the way down to the 16th-place finisher ($2,000), guaranteeing that finalists like Simmonds earned substantial paydays for their performances.

Highlighting this transformative financial model, Simmonds emphasised how crucial guaranteed depth payouts are for athlete sustainability.