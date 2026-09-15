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Mary Moraa Unfazed by Keely Hodgkinson, Audrey Werro and Co as She Eyes Strong 2027 Comeback

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 14:04 - 15 September 2026
Mary Moraa Unbothered by Keely Hodgkinson, Audrey Werro and Co as She Eyes Strong 2027 Comeback
Mary Moraa Unbothered by Keely Hodgkinson, Audrey Werro and Co as She Eyes Strong 2027 Comeback
Mary Moraa remains unbothered by the fast times run by Keely Hodgkinson and Audrey Werro as she eyes a successful return to competition ahead of the 2027 World Championships in Beijing.
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Mary Moraa is preparing for a complete competitive return after enduring a challenging period of illness.

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The 2023 World 800m Champion revealed that she has been battling health issues that trace back to last year’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Despite these setbacks, the ‘Kisii Express’ remains unfazed by the fast times currently posted by rivals like Audrey Werro, Keely Hodgkinson, and Femke Bol.

Mary Moraa is building momentum for next season, targeting key global events and the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

Mary Moraa: Recovery Journey and Returning to Full Training

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Moraa’s health difficulties began during the global showpiece in Tokyo, where she experienced severe physical weakness and dizziness.

Following extensive medical consultations and ongoing treatment throughout early 2026, she was finally given the green light by her medical team to resume full-throttle workouts.

"Since last year, after the World Championships, when I was sick, I came back and continued with my medication until it was around April or June, and the doctors said I could go back to training. Now, I’m fully back in training and my body is responding well. When we go to Beijing, we shall do better. My fans can expect great things from me next season," she said.

Mary Moraa: Coaching Guidance and Winter Season Plans

As middle-distance runners map out their pre-season preparation, cross-country races often play a vital role in building stamina.

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However, the Olympic bronze medallist emphasises that her immediate tactical schedule remains entirely in the hands of her coaching staff.

"I’m now waiting for what my coach will say. If he advises me to go to cross-country, I will; if not, I will have to wait for the track season to begin," she added.

Unfazed by Rival Times: Anything Can Happen

The women's 800m has witnessed blistering performances across international circuits like the Diamond League.

Opponents such as Switzerland's Audrey Werro, Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, and Dutch star Femke Bol continue to set high benchmarks.

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Yet, Moraa’s mindset remains unwavering. Known for her tactical race execution and fierce finishing kick, she believes that paper statistics hold no weight once athletes step onto the track.

"All of us, when we are on the starting line, are women, so anything can happen in a race. It doesn’t matter what time someone has run; you might find yourself performing even better, so anything can happen," she said.

Looking beyond her immediate return, Mary Moraa’s long-term sights are firmly set on regaining global dominance at the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

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