KCB Women Beat DCI to Win Bronze at KVF National League Playoffs

KCB Women's Volleyball capped off their league campaign on a high after overcoming a determined challenge to secure a place on the podium.

The KCB Women’s Volleyball Team officially secured the bronze medal at the 2025/2026 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League Playoffs.

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In a high-stakes showdown at the Kasarani Indoor Arena, the Bankers put on a tactical masterclass to defeat a resilient Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) side in four hard-fought sets.

The victory not only ensured a podium finish for KCB but also served as a fitting culmination to a gruelling, highly competitive domestic season.

KCB's Dominant Start and Tactical Brilliance

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From the first whistle, the Bankers looked intent on asserting their dominance. KCB produced a highly composed and structured performance to ultimately register a 3-1 victory, taking the match 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, and 25-21.

The opening two sets were a masterclass in disciplined volleyball. KCB's technical bench clearly executed a flawless scouting report, as the team dominated the net with impenetrable blocking and clinical, high-octane attacking.

Their back-row defending was equally superb, neutralising DCI’s primary offensive threats and allowing KCB to establish a commanding 2-0 set lead early on.

KCB: Weathering the DCI Fightback

True to their reputation, the DCI team refused to go down quietly. Spotting gaps in the Bankers' rotation, the investigators mounted a fierce comeback in the third set.

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Capitalising on a momentary dip in KCB’s reception, DCI claimed the third frame 25-20, threatening to push the match into a nerve-wracking decider.

However, a championship pedigree is defined by how a team handles adversity. Regrouping ahead of the fourth set, KCB steadied their nerves.

Under immense pressure, they rediscovered their rhythm, tightening their defensive line and relying on veteran composure to close out the contest 25-21, successfully locking down the third-place spot.

Coach Munala Applauds Team Resilience

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Speaking after the medal presentation, KCB Head Coach Japheth Munala could not hide his pride. He lauded his players for their unwavering resilience and determination, emphasising that the bronze medal was a well-deserved reward for the squad's relentless work ethic throughout the year.

“The players showed great character after a demanding campaign. We wanted to finish the season strongly, and they delivered exactly that. Winning the bronze medal is a testament to the hard work, discipline and resilience the team has demonstrated all season. We will build on this performance as we prepare for the next campaign,” said Munala.

The sentiment was echoed by iconic team Captain Mercy Moim, who praised the squad's unbreakable chemistry.

Despite hitting several roadblocks during the playoff brackets, Moim highlighted the team's ability to stay united when it mattered most.

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“Every player gave their all today. We knew it would not be an easy match, but we stayed focused on our game plan and fought for every point. Finishing with a medal is important for the team because it reflects our fighting spirit and gives us motivation heading into the next season,” noted Moim.

The podium finish caps off yet another stellar, highly consistent season for KCB, firmly cementing their status as an elite powerhouse within East African women's volleyball.

While the league chapter has closed, there is little time for the Bankers to rest on their laurels. The bronze-medal triumph provides a rock-solid foundation as KCB immediately shifts its focus to the upcoming Kenya Cup Volleyball Tournament.