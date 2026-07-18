Emmanuel Wanyonyi Falls Short of Podium in London as Brandon Miller Claims 800m Victory

Emmanuel Wanyonyi endured a disappointing outing at the London Diamond League after falling short in a fiercely contested men's 800m race.

World and Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi endured another frustrating outing on the Diamond League circuit after missing out on the podium in the men's 800m at the London Diamond League on Saturday, July 18.

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The Kenyan middle-distance star crossed the finish line fourth in 1:43.30, extending his wait for a first Diamond League victory over the two-lap distance this season.

American Brandon Miller produced a sensational performance to claim victory in a personal best 1:42.19, holding off Ireland's Mark English, who also set a personal best of 1:42.97, while Britain's Max Burgin delighted the home crowd by taking third in 1:43.30.

Despite another strong effort, Emmanuel Wanyonyi was unable to mount his trademark late charge, settling for fourth place in a highly competitive field. The result comes just days after his historic world-record run in the 1000m in Monaco.

"I was sort of surprised that I was still leading on the back straight. In the ideal race, you never want to lead it. I am not really a frontrunner, but there were gaps behind me, and I kept looking at the screen, thinking I have never been in this position before," Brandon Miller said.

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"I was just trying to hold it together coming into the last 100m. I could sense I was going backwards, and I could feel Henry Jonas was coming, so I had to throw myself over the line. It was not the most graceful crossing of the line. I have run 1:44 this year, but I am continuing to show form. To take the win at such an amazing event is very special."

"Honestly, I'm just happy to beat Wanyonyi; it's amazing to get that result and to finally join the 1:42 club. I felt really strong in the last 100m and just felt great out there," Mark English said after the race.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi's 2026 Season So Far

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Wanyonyi has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2026 season, showcasing his versatility and consistency across multiple middle-distance events.

The reigning Olympic 800m champion opened his campaign in style by claiming victory in the men's 1500m at the Kip Keino Classic, clocking 3:34.11.

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He then shifted focus to the Diamond League circuit, finishing second in the men's 800m at the Rabat Meeting in 1:43.56, before producing another runner-up finish in Oslo with a faster time of 1:42.09.