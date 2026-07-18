Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha Opens Up on Life After World Cup Fame: 'It's Been Crazy'

Vozinha has reflected on how his remarkable World Cup journey transformed his life in ways he never imagined, both on and off the pitch.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has opened up about the dramatic changes to his life following his standout performances at the FIFA World Cup, admitting his newfound celebrity status has come at a cost.

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The 40-year-old emerged as one of the tournament's unexpected heroes, delivering a series of remarkable displays.

His journey began with a clean sheet in Cape Verde's stunning goalless draw against Spain and continued with impressive showings against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. The team's historic run ultimately concluded with an extra-time loss to Argentina in the Round of 32.

Vozinha's heroics made him an overnight sensation, causing his Instagram following to skyrocket from around 50,000 to over 27 million.

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Vozinha: Cape Verde Goalkeeper on How His Life Has Changed

In an interview with CBS News, the goalkeeper explained how the sudden attention has reshaped his daily existence.

"I’m very grateful and very happy for everything that happened in my life. I never expected any of this. It’s been crazy, insane. Football has always allowed me to be around people, but this level of recognition is something I never imagined," he said.

"In Cape Verde, we love welcoming people. We can cook outside our homes and eat together in the street. Now I can’t always do that anymore."

Despite the loss of some personal freedoms, Vozinha is proud of the positive impact his and his team's success has had on their nation's profile.

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"I’m happy because before, whenever we said we were from Cape Verde, people would ask, ‘Where is that?’ Now they know our country. I think that’s the best thing that could happen."

With his contract at Portuguese second-tier side Chaves having expired, Vozinha is now considering his next career move.

The veteran shot-stopper insists he is focused on finding one last footballing challenge before hanging up his gloves, rather than capitalising on commercial opportunities.

"I want to keep playing for at least another one or two years, depending on how my body feels," he stated. "I hope I can find a club that wants me because I’m a football player, not because I’m a marketing person."

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Vozinha also expressed hope that Cape Verde's memorable World Cup campaign will create new opportunities for the island nation's emerging talent.