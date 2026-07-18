Preview, Team News and Score Prediction as Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal Battle for World Cup Glory

Preview, Team News and Score Prediction as Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal Battle for World Cup Glory

Spain vs Argentina: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction as Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal Battle for World Cup Glory

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal headline a blockbuster World Cup final as two football powerhouses prepare to battle for the biggest prize in the game.

A clash of titans awaits at MetLife Stadium this Sunday as defensive powerhouse Spain takes on the formidable attack of Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.

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The 10 PM EAT kickoff will mark the first-ever men's World Cup final between two reigning continental champions.

Spain, the Euro 2024 winners, are chasing their second World Cup trophy. Meanwhile, Argentina, who successfully defended their Copa America title in 2024, aim to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

While betting odds slightly favour Spain, the reigning champions have consistently proven their mettle throughout the knockout stages.

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Spain vs Argentina: Match Preview

While teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has captured headlines with his dazzling runs, it is Spain's rock-solid defence that has been the true story of their tournament. Under coach Luis de la Fuente, La Roja's backline has been nearly impenetrable.

Before Charles De Ketelaere's consolation goal for Belgium, Spain had gone 649 minutes without conceding in the tournament.

They showcased their defensive mastery in a convincing 2-0 semi-final victory over a star-studded French side. A coolly taken penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal and a superb strike from Pedro Porro, a contender for player of the tournament, sealed the win.

Spain effectively neutralised France's attack, limiting them to a meagre 0.31 Expected Goals, a figure consistent with what their opponents have averaged against them throughout the competition.

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After a surprising early loss to Cape Verde, the European champions have rattled off six consecutive wins and have set a new World Cup record with six clean sheets in a single men's edition.

More impressively, Spain are on a 37-game unbeaten streak since March 2024. A victory on Sunday would see them surpass Italy's record for the longest unbeaten run in senior men's international football.

Argentina, on the other hand, are on the verge of their own historic achievement. Having won the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles alongside their 2022 World Cup triumph, Lionel Scaloni's squad could become the first nation ever to win four consecutive major tournaments, cementing their legacy as one of the greatest teams of all time.

Their path to the final has been defined by a relentless "we will outscore you" philosophy. In their semi-final against England, they fell behind to an Anthony Gordon goal before mounting a comeback.

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Inspired by Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste capitalised on England's defensive lapses, with Enzo Fernandez and substitute Lautaro Martinez finding the net to secure their place in a seventh World Cup final.

Argentina have not kept a clean sheet in their last five matches but have scored at least twice in every game, amassing a tournament-high 19 goals.

This offensive output is a new national record for a single World Cup, surpassing the 18 goals scored by the 1930 squad. Now, they have the chance to join Italy (1938) and Brazil (1962) as the only nations to successfully defend the men's World Cup title.

However, history in this fixture favours the Europeans. Argentina have lost three of their four meetings with Spain in the 21st century, including a humbling 6-1 friendly defeat in 2018.

While another seven-goal thriller might be unlikely, Sunday's final promises to be a much tighter and more compelling affair.

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Two football titans, Spain and Argentina, are set to clash in a highly anticipated World Cup final, with both nations boasting a perfect winning record throughout the tournament.

Spain vs Argentina: Team News and Injury Updates

Spain experienced a brief scare on Thursday when star winger Lamine Yamal was seen with a bandage on his left leg, missing the main training session.

However, reports indicate there are no serious concerns about his availability for the final. Similarly, Pedro Porro, who scored in the semi-final against France, was rested as a precaution after reporting muscle fatigue but is expected to be fit.

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With a fully available squad, Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente is likely to field an unchanged starting eleven. This means the effective midfield partnership of Rodri and Fabián Ruiz will continue, with Pedri once again starting from the bench.

Argentina also heads into the final with a clean bill of health. Cristian Romero and Leandro Paredes have both recovered from the cramps they suffered after the quarter-finals and started in the semi-final win over England. Coach Lionel Scaloni has all 26 players at his disposal for the decisive match.

Unlike his Spanish counterpart, Scaloni may be considering a couple of tactical adjustments. Rodrigo De Paul is expected to return to the starting lineup, potentially replacing Giuliano Simeone, who struggled to make an impact against England.

At right-back, Gonzalo Montiel could come in for Nahuel Molina, who had a difficult time against the pace of England's wingers.

Despite his match-winning goal in the semi-final, Lautaro Martínez is expected to remain on the bench. Julián Álvarez will likely partner with captain Lionel Messi, who continues to chase both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards.

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Predicted Starting Lineups

Spain: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Argentina: E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez