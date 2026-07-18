Usain Bolt Donates J$1.7 Million to Graduating Students at His Former School

Usain Bolt Donates J$1.7 Million to Graduating Students at His Former School

Usain Bolt Donates J$1.7 Million to Graduating Students at His Former School

Usain Bolt has once again given back to his community with a generous gesture that left young graduates celebrating a memorable milestone.

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has made a significant donation of J$1.7 million to the graduating class of his alma mater, Waldensia Primary and Infant School in Trelawny, Jamaica.

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The generous gift was announced during the school's leaving ceremony, held at the Waldensia Baptist Church.

Each of the 17 graduates, who recently passed their Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, received J$100,000 to support their future endeavours.

Usain Bolt Donates J$100,000 to Each Student

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A video shared online captured the moment an official surprised the attendees with the news. "Each child will be leaving here this afternoon with $100,000!" the official announced, sparking loud cheers and applause from students, parents, and guests.

Following the ceremony, the fastest man alive took to social media to congratulate the students. "Congrats to all 17 students from Waldensia Primary School in my hometown of Sherwood on passing their PEP exams," he wrote. "Keep making your parents and community proud."

School officials highlighted Usain Bolt's long-standing commitment to the institution, noting that his support has been constant since his athletic career began. They praised the donation as another example of his unwavering generosity toward his hometown.

One official remarked that the multiple world and Olympic champion is known not only as one of the greatest sprinters in history but also for his philanthropy.

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"His acts of kindness demonstrate that true greatness is measured not only by personal achievements but also by the willingness to make a positive difference in the lives of others," the official stated.

They added that Usain Bolt's "compassion, humility, and commitment to helping those in need" serve as a global inspiration, reminding everyone that success is most meaningful when shared.