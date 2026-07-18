Harambee Stars Defender Opens Up After Taking Giant Step Towards La Liga

The Kenya Under-20 captain has opened up about a major career milestone as he prepares for the next chapter with one of Spain's biggest clubs.

Kenyan defensive prospect Amos Wanjala has broken his silence following his surprise promotion to Valencia CF’s senior squad, expressing immense gratitude and determination to make the most of his unexpected breakthrough in Spain.

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The promising young defender, who captained the Kenya U20 national team, was drafted into the first team's pre-season training camp in Girona following an injury to fellow defender Lucas Núñez.

This sudden step up presents the youngster with a golden opportunity to impress head coach Rubén Baraja and stake a claim in the La Liga side's plans for the upcoming season.

Amos Wanjala Reacts to First Team Call-up

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Speaking directly from the senior camp about the sudden transition to training with the main squad, the centre-back opened up about his initial emotions, the warmth of the environment, and his reliance on faith during this massive step forward in his career.

"It's my first time in the pre-season with the first team. A great opportunity for me, and I thank God for the far he has brought me," Wanjala stated, reacting to his inclusion.

"I'm very happy to be here, and I also want to thank the staff from the first team. The first few days have been good. We're building a good connection with the players and the coaching staff, and we hope to keep doing that over the remaining days."

Since moving to Valencia from the Tercera Federación side Athletic Club Torrellano in January 2026, the former St. Anthony's Boys Kitale captain has enjoyed a rapid ascent through the academy ranks.

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Following his initial transfer earlier this year, the defender had already noted the immense pride he feels representing his homeland on such a massive stage.

"I am very happy to be able to represent my country here in Valencia. It is an achievement for my country, for myself and for my family," Wanjala previously noted.

"I know many Kenyans are looking forward to seeing me at Valencia CF and this is the moment. I am fully focused on the team."

Amos Wanjala: Kenyan Talent on the Rise in Spain

Amos Wanjala's promotion marks a significant milestone for Kenyan football, making him the second player from the country to join a La Liga club's senior pre-season this summer.

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He follows closely in the footsteps of Job Ochieng, who has been training with Real Sociedad's first team after featuring in their Copa del Rey-winning squad last season.

Amos Wanjala will now be vying for minutes in Valencia's upcoming pre-season friendly schedule, which kicks off in Girona and includes high-profile trips to England before wrapping up at the Mestalla.

Valencia's summer schedule begins on July 18 against Petro de Luanda in Girona, Spain. The team then returns to the Antonio Puchades Stadium for back-to-back home matches against CD Eldense on July 22 and CD Castellón on July 25.

Heading into late summer, Los Che will travel to St. George's Park in England for a behind-closed-doors fixture against Derby County on July 28, followed by a match against Stoke City on August 1.

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The pre-season campaign concludes with a marquee home clash against Newcastle United at the Mestalla Stadium on August 8.