Kariobangi Sharks Pay Heavy Penalty for Playoff Chaos as Mombasa United Earn Premier League Promotion

The FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee found Sharks culpable after their players and some fans attacked a referee, awarding the abandoned match to Mombasa United.

Mombasa United have officially secured their place in the top flight after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Leagues and Competitions Committee awarded them the abandoned promotion play-off match against Kariobangi Sharks.

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The decisive verdict, announced on Friday evening, addresses the chaotic events that disrupted the decisive second-leg clash on October 6, 2026, at the Ulinzi Sports Complex. The encounter was halted in the 64th minute immediately after Mombasa United were awarded a penalty.

The decision sparked outrage among the Kariobangi Sharks players, who aggressively confronted referee John Sulwe. The situation escalated when a section of fans and Sharks kit manager Patrick Paul Otieno invaded the pitch, culminating in a physical assault on the match official.

Following a medical assessment that ruled the referee unfit to continue, the fixture was called off. The altercation was subsequently documented at Langata Police Station under OB NO. 56/6/10/2026.

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After reviewing match reports and holding hearings on October 9, the committee handed down its decision, ruling that Kariobangi Sharks had forfeited the fixture:

FKF’s Verdict on Abandoned Match

“THAT in accordance with Art. 3.3.2 as read with Art. 3.3.3 of the Rules & Regulations Governing Kenyan Football (2019), the Committee declares that the match shall be forfeited by Kariobangi Sharks FC and the same shall be awarded to Mombasa United FC on a 2-0 score,” the ruling read in part.

With the awarded victory, the committee formally confirmed Mombasa United’s elevation to the premier division:

“THAT Mombasa United FC are declared the aggregate Play-off Winners and are hereby promoted to the SportPesa League 2026/2027 Season,” the ruling further read.

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The committee also directed that the violence witnessed during the encounter be handled by the federation's disciplinary arm:

“THAT matters related to the acts of violence and misconduct reported during the match be referred to the FKF Disciplinary Committee for prosecution and applicable sanction(s).”