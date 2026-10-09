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AFCON 2025 Final Dispute: Court Tells Senegal and Morocco When to Expert Verdict

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 16:07 - 09 October 2026
Morocco and Senegal played the AFCON 2025 final. Image: Imago
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has provided an update regarding the case which was filed by Senegal after CAF stripped them of the AFCON 2025 trophy.
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The prolonged saga surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations crown is nearing its resolution, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) poised to issue a definitive verdict in the coming days.

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The announcement follows the conclusion of closed-door hearings in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday, October 8, where a three-judge panel heard final submissions from representatives of Senegal, Morocco, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Speaking after the session, CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb explained that the tribunal's focus has now shifted to evaluating procedural details and legal arguments before drafting its binding judgment.

"I expect the decision to come not today, not tomorrow, but a few days later," Reeb told reporters. "The facts are set, are clear, and the discussions will be on some procedural issues and legal aspects."

High Stakes Dispute After Dramatic Final

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Addressing the growing anticipation and frustration among supporters across the continent, Reeb pointed out that the extended timeline had been established with the consent of all parties involved.

"I know it’s a long wait for the fans a few months after the final between Senegal and Morocco," he noted, reiterating that CAS is committed to delivering a thorough and reasoned ruling as swiftly as possible.

The high-stakes dispute centers on the dramatic final played in Rabat last January, in which Senegal secured a 1-0 victory after extra time. However, the outcome was thrown into turmoil in March when CAF's Appeal Board ruled that the Senegalese side had forfeited the fixture after walking off the pitch in protest over a late penalty decision.

CAF subsequently awarded Morocco a 3-0 default victory, prompting the Senegalese Football Federation to take the case to sport's highest legal authority.

While CAS has yet to fix an exact date for the final announcement, the imminent ruling will bring much-needed closure and officially confirm the champion of Africa's flagship tournament.

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