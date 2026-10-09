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Manchester United vs Tottenham: Michael Carrick Provides Worrying Update

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 16:48 - 09 October 2026
Manchester United coach Michael Carrick. Image: Imago
The Manchester United boss has given an insight into how his squad looks like ahead of the Premier League clash, highlighting some key absences.
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Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has delivered a comprehensive squad update ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, confirming a significant injury blow alongside several potential returns.

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Carrick revealed that defender Patrick Dorgu will face an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury while away on international duty with Denmark.

Striker Benjamin Sesko remains unavailable as he continues to struggle with a recurring shin issue, while Noussair Mazraoui is a major doubt after picking up a knock during Morocco's fixtures over the break.

Boost for Carrick as Key Trio Return to Training

Despite the defensive setbacks, the Red Devils have received positive news in attack and midfield. Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, and Kobbie Mainoo have all resumed training and are in line to be included in the matchday squad for the visit of Spurs.

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Summer signing Carlos Baleba could also make his highly anticipated debut. The midfielder has shaken off an ankle injury suffered prior to completing his move to Manchester and is pushing for selection.

Addressing the media on Friday, Carrick laid out the squad's physical condition following the international window:

"Patrick came off and looks like he'll be out for a number of weeks. Nouss came off and took a knock. He's not quite right, so we'll see how he is. Carlos is improving, has trained a lot, Amad, Kobbie and Marcus have done a little bit of training. Ben is further away with the injury he has, so he won't be ready."

United will still be without Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte, while backup goalkeepers Karl Darlow and Tom Heaton are both scheduled for late fitness assessments before Saturday's kickoff.

Carrick Wary of Bottom-Placed Tottenham

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Tottenham travel to Manchester anchored to the foot of the Premier League table, having collected just two points from their opening five fixtures. Nevertheless, Carrick insisted that Spurs' league position does not reflect the quality within their revamped squad.

"Points-wise, they have played a lot better than that at times. When you look at the games, they are a very good team with good players," Carrick said. "They have assembled a squad this summer that is different to what they had. They haven't had the results they maybe deserve."

United have experienced a sluggish start of their own, currently sitting 12th with five points from their first five matches. When questioned if the pressure is mounting ahead of the weekend, Carrick brushed off the narrative, calling it "just another game."

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