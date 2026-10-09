AFCON 2027: Is East Africa About to Lose Hosting Rights? CAF President Patrice Motsepe Responds

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has commented on the fate of AFCON 2027 in East Africa.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has commented on the fate of AFCON 2027 in East Africa.

The CAF boss has commented on the latest reports claiming he is looking at alternative host countries due to slow progress of preparations in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has weighed in on recent reports that his team is exploring alternative hosts for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027).

Advertisement

Advertisement

A recent report from French outlet Le Monde claimed that CAF has decided to look elsewhere amid slow progress of preparations by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania ahead of the June 19 and July 17, 2027 tournament.

It was claimed that Motsepe, who had visited Kenya and Tanzania in September, was left unimpressed by the slow infrastructural development in Kenya and Uganda, where stadiums required for the tournament are far from being ready, while there are concerns over the transport network.

However, during a CAF Strategy Conference in Cape Verde on Thursday, Motsepe dismissed those reports, insisting East Africa will stage next year’s tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motsepe Dismisses Doubts Over East Africa

“We will be going to Pamoja. We will be going to Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda. We are going to have the most successful AFCON,” said Motsepe.

“Are there challenges? There will always be challenges. That is why I went there to meet with the heads of states. I had a wonderful meeting with President Ruto, deep commitment.

“Wonderful meeting with Madam Samia Suluhu, deep commitment. I was going to meet with President Museveni and I had forgotten that there is a law if you go to Uganda, you cannot go to America for 21 days.”

Staging the 24-team tournament requires a minimum of six certified international-grade stadiums, alongside elite training sites, modern hospitality networks, and reinforced transport corridors. A pivotal CAF inspection slated for January 2027 is expected to serve as the ultimate benchmark for the co-hosts to prove their readiness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why CAF is Reportedly Concerned

CAF officials remain particularly concerned by the delivery pace of key venue projects across all three territories.

In Kenya, the government is overseeing two flagship developments in Nairobi: constructing the brand-new 60,000-seat Talanta Sports City Stadium (Raila Odinga International Stadium) and comprehensively overhauling the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani. While work on seating and hybrid turf has progressed, broader timelines remain threatened by delays in interior fit-outs and surrounding road access.

In Uganda, refurbishments at Kampala's primary venue, the Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), have run into repeated setbacks, while proposed secondary sites in areas such as Hoima still demand substantial transport and logistical overhauls.

Advertisement

Advertisement