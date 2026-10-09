‘Good Things Keep Happening’ - Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Celebrates Massive Honour in Her Hometown

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden received the Key to the City at the Georgetown City Council chambers.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden received the Key to the City at the Georgetown City Council chambers.

The American sprinter was feted in Georgetown following her track heroics, following in the footsteps of rap legend LL Cool J.

From local roots to global athletic stardom, Olympic sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has earned yet another major accolade—this time from her own hometown.

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The track star was officially presented with the Key to the City on Wednesday during a dedicated ceremony held inside the Georgetown City Council chambers. Local community members and supporters turned out in force to celebrate the decorated Olympian and Dunbar native.

Reflecting on the recognition, Jefferson-Wooden expressed her gratitude for the continuous stream of milestones in her career.

“It feels very surreal,” Jefferson-Wooden remarked. “It feels like I’m living in a simulation, but a good one. Good things just keep happening.”

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The presentation also marked a significant milestone for the municipality. Jefferson-Wooden became the first individual to receive Georgetown’s Key to the City in over a quarter-century. The honour was last conferred in 1999, when former Mayor Lynn Wood Wilson awarded it to hip-hop icon LL Cool J.

Plans to Give Back to the Community

While her sprinting achievements on the world stage have brought widespread recognition to Georgetown County, Jefferson-Wooden admitted that breaking historical barriers was never her primary focus.

“I’ve never really thought about the history part of it,” she explained. “There has been a lot of things that I’ve been able to and blessed to accomplish, but I never thought about it until after the fact.”

Looking ahead, the track standout remains committed to investing in the next generation. This weekend, she is set to host her inaugural community festival at Carvers Bay High School in support of her charitable foundation, aimed at empowering local youth.

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“I want to be able to bring in things that essentially create positive reinforcement for the children,” she stated. “They can accomplish anything they want to accomplish.”