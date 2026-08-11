Jakob Ingebrigtsen Breaks Silence on Fitness After Stunning 5000m Comeback at European Championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has opened up about his condition after making a remarkable return to competition at the European Championships.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has provided an update on his fitness and opened up about his road to recovery after striking gold in the 5000m at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

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The Norwegian star silenced questions over his fitness with a spectacular final-lap surge to claim victory, marking a triumphant return to competition after an 11-month absence from the track.

Ingebrigtsen has been dealing with Achilles injuries for more than a year and entered the championships as one of the biggest question marks heading into the 5000m final.

Having not competed since last season, there were doubts over whether he could rediscover the form that has made him one of the world's leading distance runners.

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However, the 25-year-old showed that his championship pedigree remains firmly intact with a dramatic victory. In one of the most thrilling finishes of his career, Jakob Ingebrigtsen found himself boxed in on the final bend and appeared to have limited room to make his move.

He was trailing France's Jimmy Gressier and Germany's Florian Bremm before finding a gap and unleashing a devastating kick in the closing stages. The Norwegian surged clear to cross the line in 13:15.29, with Bremm holding on for silver, just 0.31 seconds behind. France's Etienne Daguinos completed the podium with bronze.

The victory further strengthened Ingebrigtsen's remarkable record at the European Championships, making him the first man to win four European titles in the same event. It also took his tally to 17 European gold medals across all disciplines, including cross-country.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen: We’re Moving in the Right Direction

Speaking after the race, Jakob Ingebrigtsen said his performance was a clear indication that his recovery was progressing positively and that he was beginning to feel stronger as he returned to high-level competition.

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He explained that during the race, he was able to assess his position during the closing stages and recognised that he was among the leading contenders as the race entered its decisive phase.

The Norwegian noted that the conditions made the race particularly demanding, with strong winds affecting the athletes during the back straight.

Rather than taking unnecessary risks, he chose to remain patient and conserve his resources until the right moment, knowing that he was competing against some of the world's best runners.

Ingebrigtsen added that his strategy was to make his decisive move count when the opportunity presented itself and use his remaining energy as efficiently as possible.

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He was pleased with how he executed the final stages and said the overall performance left him feeling encouraged about his physical condition and continued recovery.

“I think definitely, we’re moving in the right direction. I felt pretty strong in the last 600, and at that point I was in a great position considering the people around me. There was a lot, surprisingly a lot, of headwind on the back straight,” he said.

“So I thought I'm definitely not in a position where I'm going to do anything more than I have to because I don't know what's happening. These are the best runs in the world. So, I had to make everything count, make my move decisive, and spend my energy as perfectly as I possibly could. I think I did exactly that. But yeah, felt pretty good.”

Ingebrigtsen explained that his preparations had shown gradual improvements, with his training sessions and warm-ups becoming smoother and giving him greater confidence in his physical condition.

He acknowledged that the previous six months had been particularly difficult because his ability to train consistently had been limited, but he stressed that his priority was to return to competition and perform to the best of his ability.

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The Norwegian said he and his team had also been carefully assessing the potential risks involved in competing without the extensive training base he would normally have before a major championship. With his health no longer a concern and his recovery from surgery complete, they concluded that the risks had become manageable.

Ingebrigtsen noted that the next stage of his comeback would centre on rebuilding his fitness and training foundation, areas he believes can improve with time.

He also accepted that returning to competition did not guarantee a medal or even a victory, but was comfortable with that possibility because his main goal was to make the most of the opportunity and continue progressing.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen felt that his preparation had steadily improved throughout the build-up and that they had ultimately taken full advantage of the progress he had made.

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“I've been put out of a lot of things, not being able to train properly, but that's worth nothing. I'm here to compete, and I'm here to do my best. But then again, it's all about calculating the risk of something compromising me, you know, my training and everything, considering I don't have any foundational training at all,” he said.

“So we decided that risk is not really there anymore. I'm healthy. I'm 100%...I'm fully recovered from my surgery. Now it's all about fitness and building again. And these things you can always work on.