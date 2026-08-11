Kenyan-Born American Runner Banned for 3 Years Over Blood Doping Violation

USADA has handed Jonah Koech a three-year ban following a doping case that has placed his recent career under scrutiny.

Kenyan-born American athlete Jonah Koech has received a three-year ban for a blood doping violation, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced.

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The sanction was a result of irregularities detected through his Athlete Biological Passport (ABP). Koech, 29, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, accepted the period of ineligibility after his ABP revealed highly atypical blood values consistent with the use of a prohibited substance or method. The case highlights the effectiveness of the ABP system in identifying and deterring doping.

"This case is proof that the Athlete Biological Passport can both deter and detect doping," said USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart.

"To ensure a fair playing field, every anti-doping organisation needs this tool and the resources to use it effectively."

Jonah Koech: How Does ABP Work

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The ABP, introduced in 2009, tracks an athlete's blood biomarkers over time to create an individualised profile.

This longitudinal data allows experts to spot unnatural fluctuations that may indicate doping, such as blood transfusions or the use of Erythropoietin Receptor Agonists (ERAs) like EPO. These methods leave tell-tale signs in an athlete's blood profile long after the substance has left their system.

In Koech's case, samples collected on July 30, 2025, and August 8, 2025, showed values consistent with blood doping.

These samples were taken before and after his first-place finish in the 1500m at the 2025 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships.

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After collecting additional samples to build a more complete profile, an expert panel unanimously confirmed the findings, leading to an Adverse Passport Finding report to USADA in February 2026.

Blood manipulation and the use of agents like ERAs are strictly prohibited at all times under the rules of USADA, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and World Athletics.

Jonah Koech’s Ban Reduced to 3 Years

Koech faced a potential four-year ban but received a one-year reduction for admitting the violation and accepting the sanction within 20 days of being charged, as permitted under the World Anti-Doping Code.

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His three-year suspension began on July 17, 2026, the date of his provisional suspension. As a result, all of Koech's competitive results from July 30, 2025, onwards have been nullified, and he must forfeit any medals, points, and prize money earned during that period.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) serves as the nation's official body dedicated to preserving the integrity of competition.