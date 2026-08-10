Harambee Stars Duo Link Up as Timothy Ouma Completes Move to English Club

Charlton Athletic have brought together two Harambee Stars internationals as the club welcomes a new addition to join Collins Sichenje.

Harambee Stars midfielder Timothy Ouma has joined fellow Kenyan defender Collins Sichenje at Charlton Athletic after the club confirmed his signing on a season-long loan from Czech First League side Slavia Prague.

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Ouma’s arrival at The Valley sees him link up with international teammate Sichenje. Collins Sichenje joined Charlton Athletic in February 2026 on a three-and-a-half-year contract from Serbian SuperLiga outfit FK Vojvodina.

After overcoming early injury setbacks, the 22-year-old Kenyan defender has returned to full fitness and is pushing for a regular spot in Nathan Jones' backline.

Ouma’s deal includes an option for the Addicks to make the transfer permanent. Ouma is the seventh player to join Charlton during the summer transfer window, following the arrivals of Ivan Mesík, Billy Koumetio, Karlan Grant, Danny McNamara, Millenic Alli, and Nathaniel Chalobah.

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After finalising his move to south-east London, Ouma expressed his enthusiasm. "I'm grateful to be here," he said. "I'll give my all and do my best to help the team achieve. I’m looking forward to seeing the supporters and hearing them cheer every tackle, every duel and every goal."

Charlton Management Delighted With Deal

Manager Nathan Jones praised the new addition, stating, "We’re delighted to get Timothy over the line. He’s a player that we’ve monitored for a long, long time and he comes with real good pedigree. He’s an athletic, technical midfield player who has had some good experience and he’ll add real quality to our midfield.”

Managing Director James Rodwell echoed these sentiments. “We're delighted to bring Timothy to the club. He's a player we've admired for some time and someone who fits the profile we identified as we continue to move the squad forward. He brings athleticism, quality on the ball and a real presence in midfield, and we're looking forward to seeing him in a Charlton shirt."

Rodwell also highlighted the strategic nature of the deal: "We've also secured an option to make the transfer permanent, subject to certain conditions, which puts us in a strong position should Timothy contribute in the way we expect him to."

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Timothy Ouma's Impressive Career Journey

Born in Nairobi, Ouma started his professional career with local club Nairobi City Stars. In the summer of 2022, he moved to Europe, joining Swedish top-flight team IF Elfsborg.

During his three seasons in Sweden, he made 13 appearances in the Europa League before signing with Slavia Prague.