Timothy Ouma Reveals How Collins Sichenje Influenced His Decision to Join Him in England Image source: Charlton Athletic

Timothy Ouma Reveals How Collins Sichenje Influenced His Decision to Join Him in England Image source: Charlton Athletic

Harambee Stars Midfielder Reveals How Collins Sichenje Influenced His Decision to Join Him in England

Timothy Ouma has revealed how his close bond with Collins Sichenje played a role in his latest career decision.

Harambee Stars midfielder Timothy Ouma has opened up about his close friendship with Collins Sichenje while outlining his ambitions after joining Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan.

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Timothy Ouma was officially unveiled by the English club on Monday, August 10, reuniting with his long-time friend and fellow Harambee Stars international Sichenje.

The two Harambee Stars players will now look to make their mark together as they begin a new chapter at Charlton Athletic.

“It’s been a long journey; I’ve ended up in London now. I don’t know what to say, but I think I have to be grateful to be here also. Every competition is different, every country is different, so as long as you’re pushing, everything will work out well,” Timothy Ouma told the club upon his unveiling.

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Timothy Ouma on Friendship With Collins Sichenje

Speaking about Collins Sichenje, Timothy Ouma explained that their friendship dates back to before the defender made his move to Sweden, and their bond continued to grow as they progressed through their respective careers.

Collins Sichenje completed a major career move in April 2022 when he joined Swedish top-flight club AIK Fotboll from AFC Leopards on a four-year contract.

During his time in Sweden, Sichenje made 12 official appearances for AIK in Allsvenskan fixtures and UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Timothy Ouma said their relationship remained strong despite their different career paths, with the two regularly spending time together while on international duty with the Harambee Stars.

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He added that Collins Sichenje encouraged him to consider Charlton Athletic, giving him greater confidence about the move and the opportunity to have a familiar face around as he settled into a new environment.

The midfielder believes their existing understanding will make the transition easier, while having a fellow Kenyan and national team teammate at the club could also help him adapt to the demands of English football and focus on making an impact at Charlton Athletic.

“Before he went to Sweden, we started a friendship; every time we meet in the national team, we are always sharing a room and all that,” Timothy Ouma said.

“He told me to come here since it’s a good club and we are here together with him, and it’s going to be a little bit easier for me to adapt and get going because I have someone who knows me. It’s going to be easy for us.”

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Timothy Ouma Ready to Hit the Ground Running

Timothy Ouma said he is determined to give his best and contribute as much as possible to the team's objectives during his time at Charlton Athletic.

He described the club as a close-knit environment and expressed his desire to play an important role in helping the squad achieve its targets.

The Harambee Stars midfielder also spoke of his excitement at the prospect of playing in front of the Charlton supporters, adding that he is looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere and building a strong connection with the fans throughout the season.