Ferdinand Omanyala Puts Commonwealth Games Setback Behind Him as He Chases Historic Feat

Ferdinand Omanyala Puts Commonwealth Games Setback Behind Him as He Sets Sights on Bigger Glory

Ferdinand Omanyala Puts Commonwealth Games Setback Behind Him as He Sets Sights on Bigger Glory

Africa's fastest man is already looking ahead after a disappointing Commonwealth Games campaign that fell short of expectations.

Ferdinand Omanyala has put his Commonwealth Games disappointment behind him as he sets his sights on bigger targets.

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The defending champion entered the 2026 Commonwealth Games aiming to make history but saw his campaign end in the semifinals after finishing sixth in 10.19 seconds.

Having already experienced the feeling of winning Commonwealth Games gold, Omanyala has now shifted his focus to greater ambitions.

The Kenyan sprinter claimed the Commonwealth Games title in 2022, clocking 10.02 seconds to secure victory in the men’s 100m final.

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Ferdinand Omanyala: I Want Something Bigger

Speaking at a local media station, Ferdinand Omanyala said he is now looking to challenge himself at a higher level after already achieving success at continental and Commonwealth level.

He explained that his previous accomplishments had given him valuable experience and confidence, but have also motivated him to pursue new milestones in his career.

The Kenyan sprinter said he is particularly keen to establish himself in the Diamond League, with the season-ending final and its coveted trophy among the prizes he hopes to secure.

He added that he also wants to compete for medals on the biggest global stage, recognising that such achievements would represent another significant step in his development as an athlete.

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Ferdinand Omanyala acknowledged that reaching those goals would require considerable effort and overcoming major challenges, but remained confident that he can eventually achieve them.

He expressed his determination to stay committed to the journey despite the difficulties ahead and said he believes his ambitions are within reach.

“But for now, like I said some time before the Commonwealth Games, I know how the Commonwealth title feels. I know how winning the African championships feels. I know how running the African record feels. So now I want to try something different,” Ferdinand Omanyala said.

“I want to know how the Diamond League final trophy feels. I want to know how getting a major title, a major global medal, also feels. So I know the journey won't be as easy. It's going to be a very hard thing to do and overcome. But so help me God. I know I'll get there.”

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Ferdinand Omanyala: What Went Wrong at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Ferdinand Omanyala also explained that his primary objective at the start of the season had been to successfully defend his Commonwealth Games title, and he had entered the build-up with considerable confidence.

He said his preparations had initially been encouraging, particularly around the national trials, but several setbacks emerged during his training camp in France ahead of the competition in Glasgow.

Ferdinand Omanyala revealed that his preparations were disrupted by an injury sustained during training, when he stepped on an object on the track and injured his heel.

He said the problem persisted into the competition, forcing him and his team to carefully manage the injury rather than allowing him to prepare and compete at full strength.

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Omanyala also pointed to the weather conditions on race day as another challenge. He explained that he had felt comfortable during the warm-up because it took place indoors in favourable conditions, but the situation changed once the athletes moved outside, where they were met by rain.

He acknowledged that he is not particularly comfortable competing on a wet track, which he felt made it harder for him to generate the same level of power and speed during the race.

Beyond the physical challenges, Omanyala said his preparations were also affected by the absence of key members of his support team.

He noted that travelling without his coach and physiotherapist presented an additional disadvantage at a time when he was already dealing with an injury and trying to maintain his form.

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According to the sprinter, the combination of these factors ultimately made it difficult for him to produce his best performance when it mattered most.

“Two weeks before that, I stepped on something on the track when we were training, and I snapped my heel. So, we were just managing it until the time we were running and then, to get to the race day again, the worst conditions for me,” Ferdinand Omanyala said.

“I remember it was just a very good warm-up session because we were warming up in an indoor arena and it was so warm and I was feeling great. But then the moment we stepped out, it was raining. So you see, I really don't like rain.