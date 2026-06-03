Jakob Ingebrigtsen Edges Closer to Track Return With Key Decision Looming

Jakob Ingebrigtsen's agent has provided a positive update on the Norwegian star's recovery, with several potential races under consideration for his long-awaited return.

Agent Daniel Wessfeldt has identified three potential meets for Jakob Ingebrigtsen's long-awaited return to the track this year.

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The news offers a positive signal for Norwegian athletics fans, as the proposed events are scheduled well ahead of the European Championships in Birmingham, which take place from August 10-16.

Ingebrigtsen underwent surgery this past winter on a persistent Achilles tendon injury that ultimately derailed his 2025 outdoor season.

In April, Wessfeldt confirmed to Norwegian newspaper VG that the star runner would not compete before July. Since then, his rehabilitation appears to have progressed as planned, without any significant setbacks.

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Jakob Ingebrigtsen Progress as Fans Eagerly Await His Return

"The status is that Jakob is continuing to prepare as best he can, and a race from mid-July becomes a possibility, but he doesn't want to commit just yet. We are keeping his comeback options open," Wessfeldt told VG.

In mid-May, Ingebrigtsen himself stated that his goal is to be back at 100 per cent in 2027.

"His health is not an issue. He just wants to get in the training volume required to be the best in the world. It's not easy, but it's not impossible," Wessfeldt explained.

The agent, who also represents pole vault superstar Armand Duplantis, last spoke with Ingebrigtsen on Monday.

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"Jakob loves to compete; he wants to run, and he wants to be as good as possible, but he is prepared to take on competitions as they come, based on how his training is going."

Wessfeldt revealed that the following meets are currently being considered for Ingebrigtsen's return, provided everything goes smoothly in the coming weeks:

July 12: Herculis, Monaco (Diamond League)

July 20: London Athletics Meet (Diamond League)

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August 2: Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Poland (Diamond League)

"I don't dare to say for sure; it depends on how things go," Wessfeldt cautioned. "If you ask me, it might be smart to run a smaller meet first, just as a time trial."

At the Diamond League meet in London, arch-rival Josh Kerr has announced his intention to challenge Hicham El Guerrouj's legendary mile world record of 3:43.13, set in 1999. This is one of the seven world records Ingebrigtsen himself is chasing.

When asked if the London meet is a realistic option, especially with Kerr targeting such a fast time, Wessfeldt was unfazed.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen is Not Scared of Anyone

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"He can talk, but doing it is another matter. Jakob isn't scared of anyone; he just wants to do the best he can, and we'll see. I think the others are more scared of him," the agent stated.

Regarding discussions with event organisers, Wessfeldt said the message has been consistent.

"I've given the same message to the meets: Jakob will take it as it comes. They have accepted that and will open the door for him when he's ready. Jakob is perhaps the biggest name in running right now."

Although the Bislett Games on June 10 are definitely out of the question, the late summer still holds many highlights for track and field stars, including the European Championships and the Diamond League Final in Brussels (September 13-14).

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Ingebrigtsen competed at the World Championships in Tokyo last year but was far from his best due to his injury problems.