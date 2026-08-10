Athletics Kenya Lays Foundation for LA 2028 With Major Youth Development Push

Athletics Kenya is putting plans in motion to build a new generation of talent capable of carrying Kenya’s Olympic ambitions forward.

Athletics Kenya is stepping up its investment in youth development as it begins laying the foundation for Kenya’s next generation of Olympic stars ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

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Barnaba Korir, the Chairman of Athletics Kenya’s Youth Development Committee and First Deputy President of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, has called for greater support for school holiday training camps aimed at identifying and nurturing promising young athletes.

Korir said Athletics Kenya plans to expand and strengthen the camps across the country as part of a long-term strategy to prepare emerging talent for major international competitions, with the 2028 Olympic Games a key target.

The camps offer young athletes an opportunity to sharpen their skills, gain valuable competitive experience and benefit from the guidance of experienced coaches.

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Oregon Success Offers Hope

Athletics Kenya has already identified several promising athletes from the recently concluded World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, according to Korir.

Some of the standout performers are expected to represent Kenya at the upcoming Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, scheduled for October 31 to November 13.

Korir believes Kenya’s strong showing in Oregon is evidence that the federation’s focus on developing talent from the grassroots is beginning to deliver results.

"Seeing these young athletes compete here in the USA inspires us as the federation to know that for the first time we can see the results of the work that we have done in nurturing talent with the focus of upcoming World Championships and Olympics," Korir said. "The future is bright based on the performance we have had here in Oregon."

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Kenya's U20 Medal Success

Kenya finished second on the overall medal table at the championships and emerged as the top African nation after winning 11 medals.

The haul comprised four gold, three silver and four bronze medals, highlighting the depth of talent emerging through the country’s development system.

The United States topped the standings with 21 medals, including 12 gold, seven silver and two bronze.

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Korir stressed that sustained investment in youth programmes will be crucial to ensuring Kenya continues to produce world-class athletes capable of competing at the highest level.

With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on the horizon, Athletics Kenya’s expanded youth camps are expected to play an important role in identifying athletes who can progress from junior competition to the senior international stage.