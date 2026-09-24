FKF Breaks Silence on Harambee Stars Unpaid Allowances and Benni McCarthy Work Permit

FKF has addressed concerns over the Harambee Stars' unpaid allowances and Benni McCarthy’s work permit as preparations for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers continue.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has officially broken its silence regarding growing concerns over the ongoing Harambee Stars camp, addressing critical administrative issues including unpaid allowances and the legal work permit status of head coach Benni McCarthy and his technical bench.

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In a statement released to the public on Wednesday evening, the country's governing football body provided clarity on financial processing and administrative procedures surrounding the national team.

Ministry of Sports Clearing Outstanding Payments

Addressing financial concerns within the national team setup, FKF acknowledged the intervention of the government, confirming that funds related to past national team engagements are currently being processed to settle player and technical staff dues.

Detailing the financial breakdown and the progress made alongside government officials, FKF stated: "FKF appreciates the Ministry of Sports for its continued support of the national teams. The Ministry has confirmed that an outstanding payment relating to a previous Harambee Stars assignment has been cleared and is expected to reflect by tomorrow.

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“There are other payments relating to national team preparations and allowances that are at different stages of processing. FKF is in regular communication with the Ministry and continues to work closely with the relevant offices to have these matters addressed."

The federation further expressed optimism regarding the working relationship with state authorities, adding: "The Federation appreciates the Ministry's engagement and commitment to resolving the outstanding payments and will continue to work with the Ministry to ensure the national team's needs are addressed."

Work Permit Documentation for Benni McCarthy and Technical Staff

Beyond financial obligations, public attention has focused heavily on the legal status of head coach Benni McCarthy and members of his backroom staff.

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FKF responded to allegations regarding coaching permits, explaining that administrative procedures with relevant state departments remain active.

Clarifying the official stance on the technical bench's immigration documentation, FKF noted: "FKF is also aware of concerns surrounding the work permits of Coach Benni McCarthy and some members of his technical team.

“The Federation is working with the relevant Government agencies on the processing of the required documentation. The process is ongoing and FKF continues to follow up with the relevant offices to ensure it is concluded."

Highlighting the scope of work undertaken by the foreign coaching unit, the federation outlined that the technical team's duties extend beyond short international camps.

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"In the course of their work with Harambee Stars, the coach and members of the technical bench have travelled in and out of Kenya with the national team for its international assignments,” the federation said.

“The work permit process is an administrative matter being handled with the relevant authorities. Separately, the technical team's responsibilities extend beyond national team camps and include monitoring the domestic game and players across the country."

Focus Shifted to AFCON 2027 Qualifying Campaign

With administrative matters being addressed alongside government agencies, FKF emphasised that its primary focus remains anchored on tournament preparations as Kenya builds toward upcoming international fixtures.

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Reaffirming its commitment to team readiness ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, FKF concluded.

"FKF remains focused on supporting Harambee Stars as the team prepares for its upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying assignments. The Federation is engaging with the players, technical team and the Ministry of Sports as the outstanding matters are addressed,” the statement added.