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FKF Boss Hussein Mohammed Responds to Claims of Secret Plan to Kick Out McDonald Mariga

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 16:37 - 21 September 2026
McDonald Mariga (left) and Hussein Mohammed are leading different FKF factions.
The federation president has weighed in on his broken relationship with his deputy amid reports of a plan to oust the vice president and a section of NEC members.
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Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed says he has not closed the door on a section of National Executive Committee (NEC) members who have rebelled against him.

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Mohammed is leading a divided federation which has two factions within its leadership with one group allied to him and another one is led by his deputy McDonald Mariga.

The Mariga-led faction has made a number of allegations against Mohammed, as well as some key federation officials, and even attempted to suspend him in April, before a FIFA directive termed the move not procedural.

Since then, the bad blood has existed but Mohammed claims he has extended an olive branch to the breakaway team but not received a positive response.

“Four times, I have tried to convene meetings, that question should be asked to the ones not willing to sit on the table,” Mohammed told the media on Monday when asked why he cannot resolve his issues with the Mariga-led NEC members.

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Mohammed Insists ‘FKF Will Not Be Held Hostage’

Football Kenya Federation president Hussein Mohammed. Image: FKF

“I have convened several times, sat down with government, FIFA, CAF, NEC members in previous meetings to articulate and discuss such matters. So lately, if someone does not show up for meetings, that question should be directed to them.

“I have made all the efforts to try and resolve this issue. It is a matter we can and we shall resolve. We have tried several routes and still open to more routes, more conversations and discussions.”

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However, the FKF boss insists the issues will not affect football development in Kenya and is willing to move ahead with those willing to work with him if the others are not interested in dialogue.

“We are not closed. But at what point do you stop football development to try and pursue an avenue that has stagnated for a while?” he posed.

“I am always open to any agendas that will take us forward but we cannot be held hostage indefinitely on certain key issues. We had meetings with CAF, FIFA and the Minister. I will be available to find all avenues to try and find working solutions.”

Is There a Plan to Remove Mariga-Led Officials?

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FKF President Hussein Mohammed and his deputy McDonald Mariga during happier days.

There are reports that Mohammed is seeking to remove the ‘rebel’ NEC members with a meeting, whose agenda is to kick them out, being mooted.

“Congress is the supreme and ultimate body. They will set the agenda and decide the direction we want to take,” Mohammed said when asked if there is a plan to kick out Mariga and co.

“I am still running the federation. There is no loss, we have quite a number of NEC members with us,” he further stated, amid allegations that his team has lost confidence in him.

“It is not a big issue. We will resolve it but we also have a congress and we have processes. The political issues will be sorted out within the processes of FKF. It is not a major concern and not supposed to stall football development.”

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