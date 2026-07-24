Gor Mahia Send Scary Kagame Cup Warning as They Embarrass Rwandan Giants at Home

Gor Mahia put APR to the sword in their CECAFA Kagame Cup opener. Image: CECAFA

Gor Mahia put APR to the sword in their CECAFA Kagame Cup opener. Image: CECAFA

K’Ogalo put five past the hapless Rwandan club who had no answer to their relentlessness in front of a packed stadium.

Gor Mahia made light work of Rwandan giants APR to make a massive statement of intent at the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Kigali on Friday.

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K’Ogalo won 5-0 in front of a partisan crowd that was rooting for the home side at the Amahoro Stadium although they had a number of rival supporters behind them.

Gor Mahia took a 2-0 lead inside 35 minutes and were out of sight past the hour mark when they went 3-0 up.

Gor Mahia Out of Sight After the Hour

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Michael Kibwage celebrates his goal against APR with Jackson Dwang at Kagame Cup. Image: Gor Mahia

It was not until the 34th minute that Michael Kibwage broke the deadlock when he headed in from Mohammed Siraj’s corner and it took the Kenyan champions just two minutes to double their advantage through Patrick Esombe.

APR lost possession in their half and Esombe picked the ball, making a run towards goal, before letting it fly from 25 yards out past goalkeeper Hernan Siluane.

New signing Paul Okoth wasted little time in making his presence felt as he scored the third for Gor Mahia after 63 minutes when he slotted home after Bryton Onyona delivered a pin-point cross from the left.

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New Signings Impress for K’Ogalo

Gor Mahia score against APR. Photo: CECAFA

Minutes later, Lesly Otieno, another new signing, scored on his debut. Otieno had the easiest of jobs after Shariff Musa did most of the work after making a good run down the left flank, having been put on his bike by another new acquisition Ebenezer Ocran, before feeding the goal scorer in the box.

Gor Mahia were gifted the fifth goal when the APR goalkeeper made a mess of a cross, failing to catch it well, before Ebenezer Assifuah, who signed a new contract this week, pounced to complete the rout.

It is a scary warning somewhat from Gor Mahia as they eye the title, which they last won in 1985, and will head into their second group stage match against Ugandan champions Vipers SC on Monday in a confident mood.

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