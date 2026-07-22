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2026 Commonwealth Games: Full Schedule and Team Kenya Events in East African Time

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:34 - 22 July 2026
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2026 Commonwealth Games: Full Schedule and Team Kenyan Events.
With the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games taking place in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2, here is the full day-by-day programme.
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Glasgow, Scotland is set to welcome the Commonwealth Games once again, with over 3,000 athletes from across the Commonwealth ready to compete over 11 days from July 23 to August 2.

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This year's event, which marks the 23rd edition, though scaled-back, promises a star-studded lineup of talent.

Olympic champions, world record holders, and rising stars will all be vying for glory, while a new generation of athletes aims to make its mark on one of the world's premier multi-sport competitions.

Team Kenya Contingent

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Team Kenya has sent a contingent of 94 athletes from 12 sporting disciplines with 52 of them coming from track and field, where the bulk of the country’s medals are expected to come from.

Pulse Sports brings you the 2026 Commonwealth Games day-by-day schedule, when and where Team Kenya athletes are competing, all in East African time.

Day 1: Thursday July 23, 2026

The Games kick off with preliminary rounds in bowls and para-bowls in the morning. Later, the opening ceremony will take place at the Hydro, marking the first time the Games have been officially opened at an indoor venue.

Full Schedule

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11.30am-6.25pm: Bowls and para bowls

Team Kenya Competing

Women’s pairs: New Zealand vs Kenya

Opening ceremony: 10pm

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2026 Commonwealth Games: Full Schedule and Team Kenya Events in East African Time
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22.07.2026
2026 Commonwealth Games: Full Schedule and Team Kenya Events in East African Time