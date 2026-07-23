Ferdinand Omanyala Gives Harambee Starlets Tips on How to Turn World Cup Dream into Reality

The African record holder has issued timely advice to the Harambee Starlets squad as they prepare for WAFCON 2026 which will serve as the 2027 World Cup qualifier.

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has given Harambee Starlets players tips on how they can go against the odds and qualify for the 2027 World Cup.

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Starlets are in camp in France preparing for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which will serve as the qualifier for next year’s World Cup in Brazil given the top four sides will automatically seal their tickets.

However, making it to the semi-final is something many consider nearly impossible since Starlets are not experienced at this level, given this is their second WAFCON appearance, while they are in a tough group that has hosts Morocco, Algeria and Senegal.

Omanyala, however, feels nothing is impossible if the players go into the tournament with the right mindset.

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“You could be slow off the blocks in the 100m but at 90m or 95m, you are in the game. So, the game is not over until it is over,” Omanyala told Starlets players in their camp in France.

Africa’s Fastest Man Provides Recipe for Success

Ferdinand Omanyala when he visited the Harambee Starlets camp. Image: FKF

“It does not matter how low and poor you have been [in the game], don’t crack. That is why I say games, races and competitions are 90 per cent mental. So, just put that in your head.

“When you go to bed today, have that in your mind. Imagine yourself in that World Cup stadium or in a World Cup final. Go to YouTube, check how those World Cup games look like and imagine yourself in that position.”

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The Commonwealth Games champion has stressed the importance of having a strong vision and ensuring that both the body and mind are aligned as they are key to breaking barriers in sports.

“In 2016, we were training at the University of Nairobi. I was doing my sessions in the mornings and evenings and when my classmates or schoolmates spotted me, they claimed I was high on something,” he added, recounting how he started out before becoming a world-renowned sprinter.

“One of them reminded me about that before the Paris 2024 Olympics and I told him; ‘you thought I was high but look now, I am at a different level.’

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Omanyala Stresses Importance of Visualization

Harambee Starlets pose for a photo with Ferdinand Omanyala. Photo: FKF

“When I was doing that alone, I was doing it under the sun but I imagined myself in big stadiums competing with who is who in sprints.

“That visualization got to me and became reality so that is how important and big visualization is because it can take you to wherever you want to be.

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“The important thing is there is no limit to imagination. You can imagine as wide as you can but just remember that your mind and body have to be in sync.”

Starlets are returning to WAFCON 10 years since their debut in 2016, when they were eliminated at the group stages, after losing all their matches.