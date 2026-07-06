‘Greatest to Ever Do It’ - Fraser-Pryce and Thompson-Herah Lead Tributes to Departed Coach Stephen Francis

The two Jamaican sprinting icons were lost for words following the death of the sprints coach who turned them into the superstars they are.

Jamaica sprinting legends Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah have paid glowing tributes to legendary coach Stephen Francis who passed away following a short illness on Saturday.

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Francis, who shaped the careers of most of the big-name sprinters in Jamaica, among them Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Thompson-Herah, succumbed to his illness at the age of 64, leaving a big hole and a rich legacy in track.

He had been contending with health problems for several months. His MVP Track & Field Club, which he co-founded and led as head coach, had confirmed last week that he was hospitalised, sparking concern throughout the athletics community.

Over a distinguished career that spanned decades, Francis was instrumental in developing a generation of Jamaica's finest athletes. His decorated roster also included Asafa Powell, Brigitte Foster-Hylton, Melaine Walker, Michael Frater and Tajay Gayle among many others.

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Thompson-Herah Lauds Departed Coach

Thompson-Herah took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos and videos from her early days with Francis, writing, "Where it all started. I’m lost for words right now." In another post honouring the celebrated coach, she added: "Thanks for paving the way. The greatest to ever do it. Rest in peace to an icon, you will be surely missed."

Fraser-Pryce also shared a heartfelt tribute, calling Francis "more than one of the greatest athletics coaches."

"We have lost a visionary, a mentor and a man whose influence transcended the track," Fraser-Pryce stated.

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"He was not only my coach but a steady source of guidance during some of the most defining moments of my career. He challenged me to dream beyond my circumstances, demanded excellence with every race and instilled in me the confidence and resilient spirit that shaped the woman I would become."

High Standards Set by Coach Francis

She noted that Francis's high standards were a reflection of his deep belief in his athletes' potential for greatness. Fraser-Pryce credited him with shaping an era that transformed Jamaican athletics, producing a stream of World and Olympic champions and inspiring countless young Jamaicans.

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"His legacy is etched into every medal won, every record broken and every young Jamaican athlete who dares to dream," she said.

Fraser-Pryce concluded that while the world will remember his incredible achievements, she will remember "the man who believed in me and whose impact on my life extends beyond the track."