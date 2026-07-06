Victor Wanyama: Former Harambee Stars Captain Seals Lucrative Partnership

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has signed a brand deal that will boost his efforts to unearth the next generation of Kenyan footballers.

Harambee Stars legend Victor Wanyama has landed a big-money endorsement deal as he continues to grow his profile following his retirement from football.

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Wanyama, who seems to be having a high affinity for brands, has inked a two-year deal with betting firm 22BET who will partner with his foundation and academy to nurture the next generation of Kenyan players.

Through the Wanyama Foundation and his Wanyama Academy, the firm hopes the former Southampton and Tottenham midfielder can use his influence to propel Kenyan football to the next level.

“Our aim is to make the pathway shorter so that our youngsters can get the same facilities that Europe provides so that when they leave here, they are familiar and there is no culture shock,” Wanyama said after signing the deal.

22BET Country Manager Joash Ajuoga and Victor Wanyama signing a partnership deal.

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“We did not have these opportunities when we started. I played barefoot and in the streets. There was no one to scout me and I believe we can do this and create more Wanyamas and Marigas to get great players who can help us to play in the next World Cups.”

Wanyama Provides Update on Academy

During the event, Wanyama revealed that his academy, located in Busia county, is 80 per cent done with only the pitch remaining, keeping faith that it will help produce Kenyan players who are ready for the European market.

“Our problem in Kenya is that the pathway is long so this partnership means accelerating that pathway. We don’t want players starting from the fourth division [when they go abroad]. We want a situation where our players start at a higher level so that they are not shocked when they get to Europe,” he added.

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From left: 22BET Country Manager, Joash Ajuoga, Victor Wanyama and his manager Nick Kimanthi after the Kenyan legend inked a brand deal.

22BET Country Manager Joash Ajuoga hopes the partnership can help the initiatives put together by Wanyama yield the desired results in the near future.

“If you walk first, you walk alone but if you want to walk far, you walk with others. We want to reach the grassroots and we feel partnering with Wanyama will help us do that and help us nurture many talents in Kenya,” said Ajuoga.

22BET Country Manager Joash Ajuoga and Victor Wanyama.

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