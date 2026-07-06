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Nikki Hiltz Makes Powerful Statement After Victory Over Faith Kipyegon: 'Trans People Can be in Sport'

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 12:15 - 06 July 2026
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Nikki Hiltz Makes Powerful Statement After Victory Over Faith Kipyegon
Nikki Hiltz Makes Powerful Statement After Victory Over Faith Kipyegon
Nikki Hiltz said their victory over Faith Kipyegon gave them a platform to raise awareness and advocate for greater inclusion of trans people in sport.
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American runner Nikki Hiltz delivered a stunning performance at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, surging past three-time Olympic gold medallist Faith Kipyegon in the final stretch to win the women's mile with a world-leading time.

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Hiltz clocked in at 4:17.49, handing Faith Kipyegon her first defeat in a mile or 1500m race in five years. Kipyegon finished third with a time of 4:17.80, just behind fellow Kenyan Dorcus Ewoi, who secured second place with a personal best of 4:17.62.

The victory, a significant achievement for the 2024 Olympian, took on deeper meaning following a recent Supreme Court decision that upheld state bans on transgender women and girls competing in female sports categories.

Nikki Hiltz: We're Not These Big, Scary Things

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Hiltz, who competes in women's events, identifies as transgender and non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. They acknowledged that Saturday's win felt particularly significant, and not just because they managed to out-kick a legend like Kipyegon.

"I wasn’t surprised, but I was obviously still disappointed [in the Supreme Court ruling]," Hiltz stated as per The Athletic. "For me, I want to show that trans people can be in sport, be affirmed in their gender. We’re not these big, scary things."

The participation of transgender athletes has become a contentious issue in the United States. Currently, 27 states have laws restricting transgender girls and women from competing against cisgender females.

The Supreme Court's ruling, which specifically addressed cases in West Virginia and Idaho, is expected to have broad implications across the country.

Hiltz noted that they avoid social media during race week to maintain focus, a practice that shielded them from any negative commentary surrounding the court's decision. Instead, their goal is to "just show up as myself and maybe educate people along the way."

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"It’s a really weird time in our country for a lot of different communities, mine specifically," Hiltz added.

With a laugh, Hiltz shared the common misconceptions they face regarding their identity. "I get it from both sides," they said.

"People think I’m a trans man that’s taking testosterone, and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not doing that.’ Then I definitely get it the other way: They think I’m a biological man competing in women’s sports. And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not a trans woman either.’ Honestly, a lot of people can’t really even insult me correctly."

Hiltz, who finished seventh in the 1,500 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will compete next at the USATF National Championships in New York City, providing another platform for representation.

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