FIFA Reverses US Striker's World Cup Ban After Donald Trump Appeal

FIFA has lifted Folarin Balogun's World Cup suspension following a reported appeal by Donald Trump, in a decision that has sparked widespread attention.

In a highly unusual move, FIFA has reversed a World Cup suspension for US striker Folarin Balogun, making him eligible to play in the team's upcoming match.

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As reported by the New York Times, the decision came after President Donald Trump personally appealed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

According to four sources familiar with the discussion, Donald Trump contacted Infantino shortly after the US men's national team's match on Wednesday. He requested a review of the red card issued to Balogun, the team's leading goal scorer in the tournament.

FIFA Lifts Suspension of Top US Striker

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On Sunday, FIFA confirmed the suspension was lifted, clearing Balogun to face Belgium on Monday. This marks the first time since the 1962 World Cup that FIFA has nullified a red card suspension during the tournament.

The relationship between Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino has been notably close. Last year, FIFA awarded Trump a "Peace Prize," a move that coincided with the former president's unsuccessful public campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Following Balogun's ejection, senior Trump administration officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and World Cup task force director Andrew Giuliani, reportedly hired lawyers to assist the US Soccer Federation with an appeal. This was done despite FIFA regulations that typically prohibit appeals against red card decisions.

The US Soccer Federation's argument centred on the claim that the use of slow-motion video replay to determine the penalty was improper.

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However, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) reviews are a standard and common practice in modern soccer, often leading to ejections.

The situation was further complicated when Scott Goodwin, a hedge fund manager and a significant donor to US Soccer, highlighted past match-fixing allegations against the referee, Raphael Claus, in Brazil.

While Brazilian authorities and FIFA have found no evidence of misconduct by Claus, Trump reportedly raised these accusations during his call with Infantino.