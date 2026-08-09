Harambee Stars Prospect Reveals Key Strengths That Could Boost Benni McCarthy's AFCON 2027 Plans

The Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has revealed the key qualities that could prove valuable to Benni McCarthy ahead of AFCON 2027.

Harambee Stars prospect Tyler Onyango possesses qualities that could prove valuable to head coach Benni McCarthy as Kenya prepares for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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The midfielder officially committed his international future to Kenya following a productive scouting mission across Europe by Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy and his technical team.

Onyango’s decision to represent Kenya provides a major boost to the national team, with his versatility and experience expected to strengthen McCarthy’s options ahead of AFCON 2027.

If he continues to progress and earns a place in the squad, the prospect could play an important role in Kenya’s campaign on the continental stage.

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Tyler Onyango: I'm Versatile

Speaking after being unveiled by Sheffield Wednesday, Tyler Onyango expressed his excitement about joining the club and described the move as an important step in his career.

Onyango said he was impressed by what he had seen since arriving at the club and was looking forward to beginning work with his new teammates and the coaching staff.

He indicated that the early days at Sheffield Wednesday had reinforced his belief that he had made the right decision in making the move.

Tyler Onyango also highlighted the club’s ambitions as one of the key factors behind his decision, explaining that he was attracted by the direction Sheffield Wednesday is taking and the plans in place for its future.

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He believes the project offers him an exciting platform to continue developing as a player while contributing to the team’s objectives.

The midfielder further described the transfer as an important new chapter in his career, with the opportunity giving him renewed motivation as he looks to establish himself at his new club.

“It’s a great club, and a great opportunity for me. It has been a great few days here, and I can’t wait to get started. The vision of the club was a huge motivating factor,” Tyler Onyango said.

“I feel like the club is moving in the right direction, and it’s something any player would be excited to be a part of…it is something special and comes as a new beginning.”

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Tyler Onyango also outlined the attributes he believes will allow him to make a positive contribution to Sheffield Wednesday’s squad and also be a boost for Kenya at the AFCON 2027.

He pointed to his physical presence as one of his key strengths, suggesting that his ability to compete strongly in demanding situations could give the team an added dimension.

Tyler Onyango also highlighted his adaptability, explaining that he is comfortable operating in different roles depending on the team’s needs.

Although his development at academy level was largely centred around midfield, he has gradually taken on more defensive responsibilities in recent times.

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Onyango believes that experience in both areas of the pitch has helped broaden his game and made him a more useful option for the coaching staff.

His ability to switch between midfield and defensive roles could give Sheffield Wednesday greater flexibility, while also allowing him to adapt to different tactical demands throughout the season.