Advertisement

Pitso Mosimane Approved for Bafana Bafana Job but Final Details Still Pending

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 17:15 - 08 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Former Orlando Pirates Captain Credits Pitso Mosimane for Life-Changing Boost in His Career
Pitso Mosimane.
Pitso Mosimane has moved closer to a Bafana Bafana return after SAFA gave him the green light, with a few details still to be resolved.
Advertisement

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has given its approval for Pitso Mosimane to take over as the new head coach of the men's national team, with only minor details remaining to be settled before his appointment is made official.

Advertisement

In a statement released on Saturday, the association confirmed that its National Executive Committee (NEC) had endorsed Mosimane's return during an extraordinary meeting in Johannesburg.

"The South African Football Association's (SAFA) National Executive Committee has approved the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana coach," the statement read.

"SAFA held a successful NEC Extraordinary Meeting at SAFA House on Saturday, 8 August 2026 and the Members backed Mosimane to return to the South African senior men's national [team] and replace Hugo Broos, who stepped down a few days ago."

Advertisement

Pitso Mosimane: What Next Steps Are Required Before Bafana Bafana Job

SAFA President Danny Jordaan indicated that while the decision has been made, a few formalities must be concluded.

"The NEC has approved the appointment of coach Pitso to Bafana Bafana, but we still need to tie up some loose ends," Jordaan said. "We will make a formal announcement of the coach next week."

The head coach position became vacant after Hugo Broos, 74, resigned on July 31 following a successful five-year tenure.

The Belgian guided South Africa to a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and led the team to the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

This marks a second chapter for Mosimane with the national team. He previously served as an assistant to Carlos Alberto Parreira during the 2010 World Cup on home soil before being promoted to head coach. His first stint ended with his dismissal in 2012.

Since then, the 62-year-old has built an impressive coaching resume, winning three CAF Champions League titles, one with Mamelodi Sundowns and two with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

He has also managed several clubs across the Middle East. Mosimane had recently signalled his availability for new opportunities, telling local media he was open to offers following the launch of his youth football manual in July.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Gianni Infantino Breaks Silence on Affair and Favouritism Allegations Ahead of FIFA Re-Election
Football
09.08.2026
Gianni Infantino Breaks Silence on Affair and Favouritism Allegations Ahead of FIFA Re-Election
Enock Morrison Finally Reveals Why He Left Gor Mahia for Sudanese Giants Al-Merrikh
Football
09.08.2026
Enock Morrison Finally Reveals Why He Left Gor Mahia for Sudanese Giants Al-Merrikh
Harambee Stars Prospect Reveals Key Strengths That Could Boost Benni McCarthy's AFCON 2027 Plans
Harambee Stars
09.08.2026
Harambee Stars Prospect Reveals Key Strengths That Could Boost Benni McCarthy's AFCON 2027 Plans
Gor Mahia Chairman Delivers Verdict on K'Ogalo's CECAFA Kagame Cup Run
Football
09.08.2026
Gor Mahia Chairman Delivers Verdict on K'Ogalo's CECAFA Kagame Cup Run
Bryan Mbeumo Scores Against PSG as Manchester United Suffer Fresh Injury Concerns
Football
08.08.2026
Bryan Mbeumo Scores Against PSG as Manchester United Suffer Fresh Injury Concerns
Former Orlando Pirates Captain Credits Pitso Mosimane for Life-Changing Boost in His Career
Football
08.08.2026
Pitso Mosimane Approved for Bafana Bafana Job but Final Details Still Pending