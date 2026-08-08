Pitso Mosimane Approved for Bafana Bafana Job but Final Details Still Pending

Pitso Mosimane has moved closer to a Bafana Bafana return after SAFA gave him the green light, with a few details still to be resolved.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has given its approval for Pitso Mosimane to take over as the new head coach of the men's national team, with only minor details remaining to be settled before his appointment is made official.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement released on Saturday, the association confirmed that its National Executive Committee (NEC) had endorsed Mosimane's return during an extraordinary meeting in Johannesburg.

"The South African Football Association's (SAFA) National Executive Committee has approved the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana coach," the statement read.

"SAFA held a successful NEC Extraordinary Meeting at SAFA House on Saturday, 8 August 2026 and the Members backed Mosimane to return to the South African senior men's national [team] and replace Hugo Broos, who stepped down a few days ago."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pitso Mosimane: What Next Steps Are Required Before Bafana Bafana Job

SAFA President Danny Jordaan indicated that while the decision has been made, a few formalities must be concluded.

"The NEC has approved the appointment of coach Pitso to Bafana Bafana, but we still need to tie up some loose ends," Jordaan said. "We will make a formal announcement of the coach next week."

The head coach position became vacant after Hugo Broos, 74, resigned on July 31 following a successful five-year tenure.

The Belgian guided South Africa to a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and led the team to the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This marks a second chapter for Mosimane with the national team. He previously served as an assistant to Carlos Alberto Parreira during the 2010 World Cup on home soil before being promoted to head coach. His first stint ended with his dismissal in 2012.

Since then, the 62-year-old has built an impressive coaching resume, winning three CAF Champions League titles, one with Mamelodi Sundowns and two with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.