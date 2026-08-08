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Bryan Mbeumo Scores Against PSG as Manchester United Suffer Fresh Injury Concerns

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 20:56 - 08 August 2026
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Bryan Mbeumo Scores Against PSG as Manchester United Suffer Fresh Injury Concerns
Bryan Mbeumo Scores Against PSG as Manchester United Suffer Fresh Injury Concerns
Bryan Mbeumo continued his impressive pre-season run as Manchester United battled PSG to an entertaining draw in Gothenburg.
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Bryan Mbeumo’s impressive pre-season form continued as he scored for Manchester United in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg.

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Manchester United endured a difficult start, conceding just two minutes into the match when Dro Fernandez set up Ibrahim Mbaye for a close-range finish.

However, the Cameroonian forward levelled the score in the 32nd minute, coolly finishing after excellent build-up play from Amad Diallo.

The goal brought Bryan Mbeumo's pre-season tally to three goals in two matches following his brace against Atletico Madrid.

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Fresh Injury Blows for Mount and Heaton

Despite the positive performance against the European champions, the match handed manager Michael Carrick fresh injury scares ahead of the new campaign.

Midfielder Mason Mount was forced off early in the contest with a potential foot injury, raising immediate concerns over his availability.

Manchester United's options were further stretched when goalkeeper Tom Heaton had to be substituted shortly after halftime with a hamstring issue, forcing Dermot Mee to step in for the remainder of the game.

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The second half provided some positive news on the fitness front as several key figures returned. New signing Youri Tielemans made his debut, playing the final 25 minutes, while captain Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot made their first pre-season appearances. Noussair Mazraoui also featured from the start following his post-World Cup break.

Manchester United now travel to the Republic of Ireland for a training camp, leading into a friendly against Leeds at Dublin's Croke Park on Wednesday, before wrapping up their pre-season preparations against AC Milan in Poland.

PSG now turn their focus to competitive action, facing Europa League winners Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup before taking on Lens in the Trophée des Champions.

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