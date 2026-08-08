Tyler Onyango: Why English Club Moved Quickly for Harambee Stars Prospect After Everton Exit

The Harambee Stars prospect has secured a fresh opportunity in England after leaving Everton, with Sheffield Wednesday putting their faith in his potential.

Sheffield Wednesday have made their 13th signing of the summer, securing former Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango on a free transfer.

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Sporting Director Simon Wilson explained that the club's current financial constraints mean they must "look for value" in the market, a strategy he believes is embodied by the acquisition of the 23-year-old.

The Harambee Stars prospect has signed a three-year contract at Hillsborough after impressing during a recent trial period, which included an appearance in the pre-season friendly against Oldham Athletic.

Though primarily a midfielder, Tyler Onyango’s versatility allows him to play in defence, adding valuable depth to the squad.

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The young talent joins Wednesday after his departure from Premier League side Everton earlier this summer. He has had previous loan spells in League One with Stockport County, though his time there was hampered by injuries, limiting him to just 13 appearances last season.

Tyler Onyango: Sheffield Sporting Director on Signing Harambee Stars Prospect

With Sheffield Wednesday operating under an EFL business plan, the club's recruitment strategy has been carefully managed. Wilson noted that Onyango's profile makes him an ideal fit under these circumstances.

"In our circumstances, we have to look for value and as a 23-year-old player with an elite background, a unique physical profile, and that can play multiple positions, Tyler represents a good opportunity for the football club," Wilson told the club's official website.

Wilson drew a parallel between Onyango and fellow new signing Louie Barry, suggesting that players from top-tier clubs can struggle to find a permanent home after multiple loan moves.

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"He is like Louie Barry in some senses - very good players at Premier League teams can suffer by going on multiple loans and never having that feeling they belong somewhere and can call it home," he added.