Enock Morrison Finally Reveals Why He Left Gor Mahia for Sudanese Giants Al-Merrikh

Enock Morrison has opened up on his decision to leave Gor Mahia for Al-Merrikh following his standout season with K’Ogalo.

Ghanaian midfielder Enock Morrison has broken his silence on his decision to leave Gor Mahia for Sudanese giants Al-Merrikh.

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Enock Morrison officially parted ways with Gor Mahia in June 2026 after the expiration of his contract with the Kenyan champions.

His departure was confirmed on June 21, when Al-Merrikh SC announced his signing on a free transfer, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Sudanese powerhouse.

The move brought an end to Morrison’s two-year spell at K’Ogalo, which he capped with an outstanding 2025/26 campaign.

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The Ghanaian played a key role in Gor Mahia’s title-winning season and was subsequently named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Enock Morrison on Leaving Gor Mahia

Enock Morrison explained that his departure from Gor Mahia was primarily influenced by the circumstances surrounding the end of his contract and the opportunity that subsequently presented itself.

He said his agreement with the Kenyan champions had reached its conclusion, after which he received an offer from Al-Merrikh that prompted discussions with the Gor Mahia management.

According to the Ghanaian midfielder, the club was aware of the proposal and, after considering the situation, was unable to prevent him from pursuing the move.

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Enock Morrison suggested that the decision was therefore not the result of a falling-out with the club, but rather a natural career progression that allowed him to explore a new opportunity.

He also emphasised that professional footballers must sometimes make decisions that can improve their careers and personal circumstances.

Morrison viewed the move to Sudan as an opportunity to take on a fresh challenge, experience a different footballing environment and continue developing away from the familiar surroundings of the Kenyan Premier League.

Despite leaving after two successful seasons at Gor Mahia, Morrison made it clear that his relationship with the club remains strong.

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The midfielder also left the door open for a return to Gor Mahia in the future, indicating that his departure should not be viewed as a permanent break from a club he considers close to his heart.

“First of all, my contract was over, and I had an offer. I sat down with the management, and they saw the offer and could not keep me. That is the only thing; all of us want to better our lives, to be able to do better things,” Enock Morrison said in a video shared by Dollar SM on X (Twitter).

“When you get an offer that is better than where you were playing, it’s good for you to move and get another challenge and get another environment. That’s the reason why I moved.

“It was amazing; Gor Mahia has always been a home to me. I love Gor Mahia fans, and I love Kenya, so definitely one day, I will come back.”

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Enock Morrison on His New Club Al-Merrikh

Speaking about his new chapter at Al-Merrikh, Morrison said he had settled in positively and was encouraged by how things had progressed since joining the Sudanese giants.

He explained that the club was still in the pre-season phase, allowing him and his new teammates to build relationships, understand the coaching philosophy and prepare for the demands of the campaign ahead.

The Ghanaian midfielder noted that there had been several changes within the squad, including the arrival of new players and a new head coach.

He acknowledged that such changes require time for the team to develop cohesion, particularly as the players adjust to different tactical instructions and expectations.

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Morrison also highlighted Al-Merrikh’s participation in the CAF Champions League as a major motivation, with the continental competition providing an opportunity for the club to test itself against some of the strongest teams in Africa.

“Everything is working out very well; we are still in pre-season, and so far, so good. We are in the Champions League; we have some new players and a new coach, so we have to adapt to the system and push so we can win something better for the club. They are a great club,” Enock Morrison said.