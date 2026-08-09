Gor Mahia Chairman Delivers Verdict on K'Ogalo's CECAFA Kagame Cup Run

Ambrose Rachier has shared his assessment of Gor Mahia’s impressive CECAFA Kagame Cup campaign and the tournament's organisation.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has delivered his verdict on the overall organisation of the CECAFA Kagame Cup and assessed K’Ogalo’s performance in the tournament.

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Gor Mahia made a strong start to their Group A campaign, thrashing APR FC 5–0 in their opening match before suffering a narrow 1–0 defeat to Vipers SC in their second fixture.

K’Ogalo bounced back to finish top of the group after a 1–0 victory over Garde Républicaine. They then booked their place in the final by edging Al Hilal 8–7 on penalties following a 1–1 draw in the semifinal.

Their impressive run ultimately ended in disappointment, as Rayon Sports beat them 2–1 after extra time in the final, leaving the Kenyan champions with a runners-up finish.

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Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier: Gor Mahia Outdid Themselves

Ambrose Rachier praised the overall organisation of the CECAFA Kagame Cup, saying the tournament provided a well-structured and professional environment for both the participating teams and supporters.

He was particularly impressed by the arrangements around security and access to the match venues, noting that the processes put in place ensured that spectators could enter the stadiums in an orderly and controlled manner.

Rachier also commended the way seating was managed, saying the arrangements contributed to a comfortable experience for fans attending the matches.

He further acknowledged the conduct of the supporters throughout the tournament, describing them as well-behaved and responsible.

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Rachier also spoke positively about the playing facilities, saying most of the grounds were suitable for the tournament and appeared to have been properly maintained.

While he pointed out that there were some challenges at Amahoro Stadium, he maintained that these were relatively minor compared to the overall standard of the facilities used during the competition.

“The tournament was very well organised; security, screening and allowing people to get in were also well organised. The seating arrangement was great, and the fans were also responsible,” Ambrose Rachier said.

“The grounds, apart from a few problems with the Amahoro Stadium, was vey user friendly and very well attended to. Overall, I would like to congratulate the CECAFA organisers.”

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On the issue of officiating, Ambrose Rachier was equally positive, saying he was satisfied with the overall standard of refereeing throughout the tournament.

He acknowledged that, as with any football competition, there would inevitably be moments when decisions could be debated or viewed differently, but he felt the officials generally handled their responsibilities well and made sound decisions during the matches.

Turning his attention to Gor Mahia’s campaign, Rachier congratulated the players and the entire technical bench for guiding the team to the final. He acknowledged that reaching the title decider had required considerable effort, particularly given the quality of opposition and the demands of progressing through the various stages of the competition.

Rachier also expressed pride in the team’s display in the final against Rayon Sports, arguing that Gor Mahia had produced a strong performance despite ultimately falling short.

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“As far as the officiating is concerned, I think it was great. The referees made good decisions; it can never be 100%, but it was generally good officiating,” Rachier said.