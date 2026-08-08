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Job Ochieng: Spanish Top-Flight Club Makes Key Decision on Harambee Stars Winger Ahead of New Season

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 09:48 - 08 August 2026
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The Kenyan winger is participating in the first-team preseason under manager Pellegrino Matarazzo, and the club is not currently considering his departure.
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Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng is one of the young prospects taking part in the preseason under the guidance of Pellegrino Matarazzo.

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The 23-year-old Kenyan forward was a standout performer for the reserve team last season in the Segunda División, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.

His performance caught the manager's eye, leading to regular call-ups to the first team and eventually his top-flight debut against Elche on February 7, 2026.

Preseason Fixtures and Registration Dynamics

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This preseason, the Harambee Stars winger has been training with Real Sociedad's senior squad from day one. He has featured in every friendly match so far, except for the initial game against Racing de Santander.

His situation is complicated by his age; having turned 23, regulations prevent him from being registered with the reserve team while also playing for the first team during the season.

As reported by AS, as of now, the club is not planning a transfer for the player, who appears set to be part of the first-team squad for the upcoming season.

The organisation believes he can offer different qualities to the current roster, despite still having room for improvement.

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Long-Term Commitment and Manager Evaluation

Last February, the forward renewed his contract with Real Sociedad until June 2028. Following the final league match against Espanyol, Pellegrino Matarazzo analysed his abilities, stating, "You can't teach speed. He showed us why he can be so dangerous for us when he runs into space. It wasn't a top-class performance, but you can see he has a lot of potential. We saw many things that give us hope for the future."

Ochieng is now looking to build on these strengths to earn a permanent place in the American manager's plans as La Real prepare for the upcoming La Liga campaign.

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