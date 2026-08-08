Gor Mahia Consoled by Millions After Heartbreaking CECAFA Kagame Cup Final Loss

Gor Mahia may have missed out on the CECAFA Kagame Cup title, but their impressive run still brought a significant financial reward.

Gor Mahia secured a substantial financial payout after finishing as runners-up in the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup.

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Despite missing out on the regional crown following a 2–1 extra-time defeat to Rwanda’s Rayon Sports at Kigali’s Amahoro Stadium, Gor Mahia return home to Nairobi with significant prize earnings to bolster their club treasury.

Gor Mahia’s CECAFA Kagame Cup Campaign

The Kenya Premier League champions kicked off their Group A campaign in spectacular fashion, making a statement with a stunning 5–0 victory over Rwandan heavyweights APR FC.

Although they suffered a temporary setback with a narrow 1–0 loss to Uganda’s Vipers SC in their second fixture, Gor Mahia rebounded in their final group match by defeating Djibouti’s Garde Republicaine 1–0.

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The crucial victory secured their top spot in Group A with six points and propelled them into the knockout stage. In the semifinal, Gor Mahia took an early lead in the 34th-minute before Al Hilal equalised shortly before halftime.

Despite playing a significant portion of the match with 10 men following Jackson Dwang's sending-off, Gor Mahia held firm. They then held their nerve to win 8–7 and book their place in the grand finale.

In the thrilling final, Gor Mahia fought hard against home side Rayon Sports. The hosts took the lead in the 29th minute through Herman Junior Kameni before Gor Mahia winger Shariff Musa levelled the score early in the second half.

Locked at 1–1 after full-time, the contest headed into extra time, where Rayon Sports substitute Daniel Muhoza scored the acrobatic winner to seal the regional title for the Rwandan side.

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Gor Mahia: Prize Earnings

Gor Mahia’s impressive run from the group stage to the final earned them a guaranteed runner-up payout of US$20,000, which translates to approximately Ksh 2.6 million.

The prize money was drawn from a total US$60,000 tournament purse provided by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, a long-time patron of the regional club championship.

Tournament winners Rayon Sports walked away with US$30,000, while third-place finishers Al Hilal collected US$10,000.

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The Ksh 2.6 million purse provides a welcome financial boost for Gor Mahia as the club management works to finalise squad preparations and cover operational costs for the upcoming CAF Champions League.