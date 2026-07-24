Harambee Stars Defender Eyes Big Opportunity Against Liverpool During US Pre-Season Tour

The Kenyan international has opened up as he prepares to face Liverpool in one of pre-season's biggest fixtures.

Harambee Stars defender Zak Vyner says he is ready to seize his opportunity during the club's blockbuster pre-season tour of the United States, with fixtures against Leeds United, Liverpool and Sunderland providing the perfect platform to impress manager Phil Parkinson ahead of the new Championship campaign.

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The Welsh club has travelled to the United States for a three-match tour after opening their pre-season schedule with friendlies against Wisla Krakow in Poland and Manchester United in Finland.

For Zak Vyner, who joined Wrexham from Bristol City in January, the tour presents more than just valuable minutes on the pitch.

It will also be his first opportunity to experience the extraordinary support the club has built across the Atlantic following the global success of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary and the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Zak Vyner Ready to Impress Against Liverpool and Championship Rivals

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Wrexham begin their American tour against Leeds United in Tampa on July 26 before taking on Premier League champions Liverpool in New York four days later. They will then round off the trip with a clash against Sunderland in Philadelphia on August 2.

With competition for places expected to intensify ahead of the Championship season, Zak Vyner believes pre-season offers every player the chance to stake a claim for a regular starting role.

"I'm ready to go, I feel good, I feel fit," the defender added as quoted by BBC Sport. "These tours, and pre-season in general, are for everyone to essentially give the manager a headache. I'm looking to do that and hopefully have some more games, get some more minutes, get myself fitter and just be ready for the season."

The 29-year-old is eager to build momentum after an injury-disrupted start to life at Wrexham. Having arrived from Bristol City during the January transfer window for an undisclosed fee, his debut was delayed by a toe injury, while a later groin problem ruled him out of the club's final five matches of last season.

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Now fully fit, the experienced defender hopes the upcoming fixtures will help him establish himself ahead of what promises to be another demanding Championship campaign.

Wrexham Defender Excited to Experience Massive US Support

While the matches themselves are important, Zak Vyner admitted he is equally excited to witness Wrexham's remarkable popularity in the United States for the first time.

Although he has already been surprised by the support the club received during recent friendlies in Europe, he revealed that his teammates have told him the atmosphere in America is on an entirely different level.

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"It's going to be a lot of hard work, but it'll be a great experience for me to get a taste of it," Zak Vyner stated. "I only get a taste of the American fans through social media and the amount of love I got from them when I signed."

"I haven't seen it first-hand yet, so I'm really excited," he continued. "I was taken aback by the support we had at two European friendlies, but the lads say America's ten times that, so it will be an eye-opener."

Zak Vyner Reflects on Settling In at Wrexham

The defender also reflected on the challenges of adapting after making the first permanent move of his professional career, explaining that adjusting to a new club involves far more than simply stepping onto the pitch.

Vyner said becoming familiar with a different environment, dressing room and routines has taken time, but he now feels increasingly comfortable within the squad and believes supporters are yet to see his best performances.

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"It's the first time I've moved to a new club on a permanent basis, and there's a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes that people don't really see," Vyner explained.