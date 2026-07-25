Arsenal Linked with Shock Move for Real Madrid’s Ballon d’Or Prospect

The Gunners are exploring the possibility of signing the Brazilian this summer following the departure of Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal are reportedly exploring a sensational deal to sign Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Jr as they look to bolster their attacking options on the left wing.

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According to The Athletic, the Premier League champions have identified the 2024 Ballon d'Or runner-up as a prime target to enhance their squad.

While there has been no official contact between the two clubs, Arsenal's interest in the Brazilian superstar is genuine. Vinicius Jr is one of several high-profile forwards on the Gunners' radar, which also includes names like Julian Alvarez, Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola.

The 26-year-old winger has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. If a new agreement cannot be reached, Real Madrid may be forced to consider a sale this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

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Arsenal are keen to strengthen their left-sided attack following the departure of Leandro Trossard to Besiktas for £17m. Although they have signed Christo Tzolis from Club Brugge for £34m, their other option, Gabriel Martinelli, struggled for form last season, managing just one Premier League goal.

A Jaw-Dropping Prospect for the Gunners

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr is a transfer target of Arsenal. Image: Imago

Vinicius Jr, who is currently on holiday after his World Cup campaign with Brazil, would represent a marquee signing for the North London club.

It is well-documented that Arsenal are in the market for a left-winger, but securing a player of Vinicius Jr's caliber would be a truly jaw-dropping statement of intent. With his contract situation creating a potential window of opportunity, suitors are on high alert as Real Madrid work to secure his long-term future.

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Much attention has been given to the relationship between Vinicius Jr and new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho. However, it is understood that the two have been in contact since an incident last season involving Mourinho's former Benfica player, Gianluca Prestianni, and were prepared to begin the new season with a clean slate.