Harambee Stars Defender Reveals Benni McCarthy's Secret Hand in Tunisia Transfer

The former Gor Mahia centre-back has credited Benni McCarthy for helping him secure the life-changing opportunity in North Africa.

Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija has revealed that coach Benni McCarthy played a key role in his move to Tunisian club Etoile Sportive du Sahel, a transfer he considers the best of his career.

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Omija became a sought-after player following a standout season with Gor Mahia, which secured him a spot in Kenya's squad for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). His performances at the tournament attracted interest from several clubs, including South Africa's Durban City and Sudanese giants Al Merrikh.

However, the 23-year-old turned down an initial offer from Durban City after consulting with McCarthy, who advised him against attending trials mid-tournament.

How McCarthy Influenced Transfer

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"After our opening match against DR Congo, I received an offer from Durban City in South Africa, but they wanted me to go for trials," Omija told Zoza Sportscast. "Because the coach and his staff are from South Africa, I asked for his opinion."

"He told me they are a good club but advised me not to go because it was only for trials," Omija continued. "He reminded me that I was an important player for the team during CHAN and encouraged me to finish the tournament because a better opportunity could come."

Following that advice, Omija also rejected an approach from Al Merrikh, citing concerns over the security situation in Sudan and the instability of its domestic league.

"I also had an offer from Al Merrikh, but I rejected it because of the instability in the league and the country at the time," he explained.

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Rumours Before Deal Was Agreed

The defender's patience paid off when Etoile Sportive du Sahel entered the picture. Omija first learned of their interest through an unexpected wave of messages from the club's supporters before any official contact was made.

"I started hearing rumours about Etoile Sportive du Sahel just before our final match against Madagascar," he recalled. "Their fans were already sending me messages congratulating me and welcoming me to the club, yet nobody from the club had contacted me."

The official offer from the Tunisian club arrived a few weeks after CHAN, while Omija was with the Harambee Stars preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

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