Jonah Ayunga: Why St Mirren Rewarded Injured Harambee Stars Striker With New Contract

The Scottish club has explained why it chose to stand by the Kenyan striker with a new deal despite his long-term injury setback.

St Mirren have underlined their belief in Harambee Stars striker Jonah Ayunga by handing the Kenyan international a new one-year contract extension despite his ongoing recovery from a serious knee injury.

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The Scottish Premiership club confirmed that the 29-year-old has extended his stay until the summer of 2027, while the agreement also includes an option for the club to keep him for an additional year.

The decision reflects St Mirren's confidence in Jonah Ayunga's long-term value to the squad, with the club choosing to reward one of its most committed performers rather than allowing his injury setback to affect his future.

Jonah Ayunga: Cup Final Hero Earned the Club's Trust

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Jonah Ayunga has become an important figure at St Mirren since joining the club in June 2022. Last season, he featured in 32 matches and continued to demonstrate his value with his work rate, experience, and ability to lead the attack.

One of the defining moments of his time at the club came in December when he scored twice in the Premier Sports Cup Final victory over Celtic at Hampden, a performance that secured his place in St Mirren folklore.

His contributions on and off the pitch have made him a respected member of the dressing room, and the club believes those qualities remain just as valuable during his rehabilitation.

Ayunga's season came to a heartbreaking end in April after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a home league match against Livingston.

The injury ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign and means he is expected to return to competitive action around the New Year.

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Rather than viewing the setback as a reason to move on, St Mirren opted to stand by the Kenyan forward, offering him security as he focuses entirely on his recovery.

Manager Craig McLeish explained that supporting Jonah Ayunga during one of the toughest periods of his career was an easy decision for the club.

"I'm delighted for Jonah," McLeish stated. "We wanted to look after him. It was the right thing for the club to do to support him throughout his period of rehab. He’s been a fantastic servant. He goes down as a hero in the club's history books because of what he did in the cup final, and he deserves to be looked after."

"We look forward to having him back around the New Year. Hopefully, it feels like a new signing for us. We know that we've got a really strong and experienced player coming back. Again, it’s important for us to look after Jonah and his family and give them some security while he works through his rehab."

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Jonah Ayunga: Boost for Kenya Ahead of AFCON 2027

The contract extension is also encouraging news for Kenyan football. With Kenya set to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania, Jonah Ayunga's continued presence in a competitive European league provides him with a platform to regain top form ahead of the continental tournament.