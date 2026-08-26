Harambee Stars Prospect Gets Positive Injury Update After Leaving Training in Tears

A worrying training incident left the Harambee Stars star in tears, but an encouraging update has since eased concerns over the injury.

Harambee Stars prospect Linton Maina had to leave training early, but he is expected to be fit for the upcoming match against Hoffenheim.

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Meanwhile, the club's hopes of signing a key transfer target have received a significant boost. Despite a strong pre-season, Linton Maina surprisingly found himself on the bench for Köln's first competitive match of the season, a narrow 2-1 DFB-Pokal victory in Würzburg.

Marius Bülter was given the nod on the wing, frequently rotating with Jan Thielmann between the right flank and the centre, but these tactical shifts failed to spark the team's performance.

It was not until Maina was substituted on in the 75th minute that Köln found its breakthrough. Just two minutes after entering the match, the 27-year-old delivered a decisive assist from the right wing, cutting the ball back for Isak Johannesson to score the winning goal. Maina's brief appearance proved crucial to securing the victory.

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Linton Maina: Injury Scare Eases Ahead of Hoffenheim Clash

However, there was a moment of concern the following day when Maina had to withdraw from training at Geißbockheim.

The scare was short-lived, as reports from the club confirmed he had only suffered a minor shin bruise from a routine training challenge.

While he is expected to rest on Wednesday, a return to team training later this week is anticipated. The club has ruled out any structural damage and is confident Linton Maina will be available for the Bundesliga opener against TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday, likely as part of the starting lineup.

A long-term absence for Maina would have been a significant blow for 1. FC Köln, especially as the right wing has become a problem area following the departure of key player Jakub Kaminski to Benfica.

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Tottenham Move Boosts Köln's Hopes of Landing Moore

Köln's chances of finally securing their desired transfer target, Mikey Moore, improved considerably on Tuesday. Tottenham announced the signing of winger Savinho from Manchester City for a reported €87.5 million, a move that could pave the way for 19-year-old Moore to join Köln, at least on loan.

The Billy Goats have reportedly had an agreement in place with the English talent for some time, but Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi had been reluctant to grant his release, even naming him in the starting eleven recently. It remains uncertain if Moore will arrive in Cologne this week.

"The window is getting smaller, no question about it. On Saturday, we start the Bundesliga season against Hoffenheim. We would certainly like to do one or two more things in the market," said FC Managing Director Thomas Kessler after the match in Würzburg.

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