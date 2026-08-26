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Malkia Strikers Dominate Zambia in Strong Start to African Volleyball Championship Title Defence

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 07:49 - 26 August 2026
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Malkia Strikers Dominate Zambia in Strong Start to African Volleyball Championship Title Defence Image source: PS Elijah Mwangi
Malkia Strikers began their title defence in dominant fashion, sweeping Zambia 3-0 in a commanding opening performance.
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Kenya's Malkia Strikers launched their CAVB Women's African Nations Volleyball Championship title defence with a commanding 3-0 victory over Zambia on Tuesday night at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

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Elizabeth Masai Sokoiyo delivered a scintillating performance, guiding the home team to a comprehensive win with set scores of 25-14, 25-9, and 25-11.

The defending champions came out firing, quickly establishing a 7-1 lead in the first set, with three of those points coming from Sokoiyo. The early onslaught forced Zambia into a quick timeout, but it did little to slow Kenya's momentum.

The Malkia Strikers sealed the set 25-14, powered by 12 kills and two blocks, though they also conceded seven points through errors.

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Kenya Cruise Through Second and Third Sets

The second set was another one-sided affair as Sokoiyo continued to shine. With Kenya holding a comfortable 20-8 lead, coach Geoffrey Omondi brought on Terry Tata and Emmaculate Nekesa, who replaced Esther Mutinda and Mercy Iminza to the delight of the home crowd. Tata immediately made an impact, scoring three kills to help Kenya cruise to a 25-9 set victory.

By the third set, Omondi had utilised his entire bench, introducing captain Meldinah Sande, Belinda Barasa, Veronica Adhiambo, and Gladys Ekaru.

The team maintained its dominance, closing out the match with a 25-11 win in the final set. Across the match, Kenya registered an impressive 39 kills and six blocks, while capitalising on 21 opponent errors.

Other African Nations Enjoy Winning Starts

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In other matches across the championship, several teams began their campaigns with straight-set victories. DR Congo started strong with a 3-0 win over neighbouring Burundi (25-16, 25-17, 25-16). Uganda also secured a flying start, defeating Senegal 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-16).

African powerhouse Egypt dominated Burkina Faso, winning 3-0 with lopsided scores of 25-3, 25-15, and 25-15. In Pool D, Rwanda opened with a 3-0 victory against Algeria (25-22, 25-20, 25-16).

The day concluded with another African giant, Cameroon, cruising past Ghana 3-0 in a West African derby (25-16, 25-20, 25-14).

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