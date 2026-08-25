Advertisement

AFCON 2027: PAMOJA Visa Plan Advances as CAF Delivers Positive Verdict on Kenya

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 11:57 - 25 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
AFCON 2027: PAMOJA Visa Plan Advances as CAF Delivers Positive Verdict on Kenya
AFCON 2027: PAMOJA Visa Plan Advances as CAF Delivers Positive Verdict on Kenya
Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are taking a major step toward easier AFCON 2027 travel as CAF assesses the hosts’ preparations.
Advertisement

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has confirmed that Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are advancing the ‘PAMOJA Visa Framework’, a single, unified travel pass designed to let supporters move seamlessly between all three host nations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Advertisement

Following a review meeting with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) leadership, the three host nations affirmed their commitment to operationalising the borderless travel agreement.

AFCON 2027: Seamless Cross-Border Travel for Millions of Fans

For travelling supporters, following their national teams across Nairobi, Kampala, and Dar es Salaam will no longer require navigating multiple, complex entry permits.

The PAMOJA Visa Framework establishes a shared travel corridor designed specifically to handle the massive influx of football enthusiasts expected across the region.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Sports statement, the joint travel mechanism is designed to eliminate logistical bottlenecks for everyone involved in the tournament: "The framework is intended to facilitate seamless movement of fans, participating teams, officials, accredited media, sponsors, suppliers and other tournament stakeholders across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, while providing for appropriate immigration and customs facilitation and movement of tournament-related goods and equipment."

CAF Inspection Delivers Positive Assessment on Stadiums

Beyond cross-border mobility, the PAMOJA Oversight Council, chaired by CAF Acting General Secretary Samson Adamu, focused heavily on venue readiness.

CS Mvurya revealed that Kenya’s ongoing stadium construction and facility upgrades received encouraging reviews from CAF’s inspection team.

Advertisement

Major venues, including the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nyayo Stadium, and Talanta Sports City, continue to record steady progress to meet strict CAF specifications.

Addressing infrastructure progress, the Ministry highlighted the government's commitment to meeting every deadline: "CS Mvurya welcomed the positive assessment of the progress registered so far and the recommendations arising from the ongoing CAF assessment and inspection process. Kenya continues to record significant progress in the development and upgrading of its stadiums, training grounds and supporting infrastructure."

The 2027 showpiece represents the first time three nations have united under the 'PAMOJA' banner to co-host Africa’s premier football event.

Beyond the action on the pitch, host governments view the tournament as a catalyst for long-term economic and infrastructural growth.

Advertisement

"The PAMOJA AFCON 2027 presents an opportunity to position East Africa as a welcoming and competitive destination, open new tourism and investment opportunities, strengthen regional integration and leave behind sporting and economic infrastructure that will continue serving our people beyond 2027," the statement concluded.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
AFCON 2027: PAMOJA Visa Plan Advances as CAF Delivers Positive Verdict on Kenya
Football
25.08.2026
AFCON 2027: PAMOJA Visa Plan Advances as CAF Delivers Positive Verdict on Kenya
Samuel Eto’o Reveals Why He Still Backs Gianni Infantino Amid FIFA Pressure
Football
25.08.2026
Samuel Eto'o Reveals Why He Still Backs Gianni Infantino Amid FIFA Pressure
Hugo Broos Warns Pitso Mosimane of Major Challenge if He Takes Bafana Bafana Job
Football
25.08.2026
Hugo Broos Warns Pitso Mosimane of Major Challenge if He Takes Bafana Bafana Job
Keely Hodgkinson, Lilian Odira Withdraw as Audrey Werro Gets Major Zurich Diamond League Boost
Athletics
25.08.2026
Keely Hodgkinson, Lilian Odira Withdraw as Audrey Werro Gets Major Zurich Diamond League Boost
Tanzanian Star Admits Facing Kenya at AFCON 2027 Would Be a Dream Fixture
Football
25.08.2026
AFCON 2027: Kenya Brings Back Alternate Venue Ahead of Crucial CAF Inspection
Kasarani Stadium progress
Football
24.08.2026
Inside Kasarani Stadium as Major Pitch Reconstruction Moves to Next Stage Ahead of AFCON 2027 [PHOTOS]