AFCON 2027: PAMOJA Visa Plan Advances as CAF Delivers Positive Verdict on Kenya

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are taking a major step toward easier AFCON 2027 travel as CAF assesses the hosts’ preparations.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has confirmed that Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are advancing the ‘PAMOJA Visa Framework’, a single, unified travel pass designed to let supporters move seamlessly between all three host nations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Following a review meeting with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) leadership, the three host nations affirmed their commitment to operationalising the borderless travel agreement.

AFCON 2027: Seamless Cross-Border Travel for Millions of Fans

For travelling supporters, following their national teams across Nairobi, Kampala, and Dar es Salaam will no longer require navigating multiple, complex entry permits.

The PAMOJA Visa Framework establishes a shared travel corridor designed specifically to handle the massive influx of football enthusiasts expected across the region.

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According to the Ministry of Sports statement, the joint travel mechanism is designed to eliminate logistical bottlenecks for everyone involved in the tournament: "The framework is intended to facilitate seamless movement of fans, participating teams, officials, accredited media, sponsors, suppliers and other tournament stakeholders across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, while providing for appropriate immigration and customs facilitation and movement of tournament-related goods and equipment."

CAF Inspection Delivers Positive Assessment on Stadiums

Beyond cross-border mobility, the PAMOJA Oversight Council, chaired by CAF Acting General Secretary Samson Adamu, focused heavily on venue readiness.

CS Mvurya revealed that Kenya’s ongoing stadium construction and facility upgrades received encouraging reviews from CAF’s inspection team.

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Major venues, including the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nyayo Stadium, and Talanta Sports City, continue to record steady progress to meet strict CAF specifications.

Addressing infrastructure progress, the Ministry highlighted the government's commitment to meeting every deadline: "CS Mvurya welcomed the positive assessment of the progress registered so far and the recommendations arising from the ongoing CAF assessment and inspection process. Kenya continues to record significant progress in the development and upgrading of its stadiums, training grounds and supporting infrastructure."

The 2027 showpiece represents the first time three nations have united under the 'PAMOJA' banner to co-host Africa’s premier football event.

Beyond the action on the pitch, host governments view the tournament as a catalyst for long-term economic and infrastructural growth.

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