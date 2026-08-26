Zurich Diamond League 2026: Preview, Schedule and How to Watch Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Julien Alfred, Audrey Werro and Co

Zurich Diamond League 2026: Preview, Schedule and How to Watch Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Julien Alfred, Audrey Werro and Co

Zurich Diamond League 2026: Preview, Schedule and How to Watch Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Julien Alfred, Audrey Werro and Co

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Julien Alfred and Audrey Werro headline a star-studded Zurich Diamond League meeting as athletes chase crucial season-defining results.

The Diamond League regular season is set for a thrilling conclusion in Zurich on August 26-27, as the world's top track and field athletes gather for the 2026 Weltklasse.

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This event represents the last opportunity for competitors to secure a spot in the prestigious Diamond League Final in Brussels.

With the season's end in sight, only the Brussels final and the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest remain; Zurich's Letzigrund Stadium and Main Station will host a series of high-stakes duels.

Many of athletics' biggest names are expected to compete, fine-tuning their form for the final championship pushes.

Among the most anticipated events are the women's 100m and 800m, which promise electrifying matchups.

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In the 100m sprint, world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden faces Olympic champion Julien Alfred. The showdown comes just days after Jefferson-Wooden snapped Alfred's impressive winning streak. Meanwhile, the 800m features a compelling clash between local favourite Audrey Werro and Dutch star Femke Broeders-Bol.

Zurich Diamond League: Olympic vs. World Champions Collide Across Disciplines

The rivalry between reigning Olympic and world champions is a recurring theme throughout the Zurich meet. In the women's 100m hurdles, Swiss world champion Ditaji Kambundji will have the home crowd's backing as she lines up against Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell.

The field is exceptionally deep, also featuring world record holder Tobi Amusan and 60m hurdles indoor world record holder Devynne Charlton.

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A similar dynamic will unfold in the women's high jump, where Ukrainian Olympic champion and world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh takes on Australia's 2025 world champion, Nicola Olyslagers.

The event will also feature the other two medalists from the last World Championships: silver medalist Maria Żodzik of Poland and Serbia's Angelina Topić.

The women's 800m will see a rematch between Audrey Werro and Femke Broeders-Bol, fresh off their European Championships battle.

Action begins on Wednesday evening at Zurich's main train station with the women's pole vault. Three-time world champion Katie Moon will compete against reigning Olympic champion Nina Kennedy in their first meeting since the Rabat Diamond League in May.

On the men's side, the men's long jump features a clash between two-time Olympic champion Miltiádis Tentóglou of Greece and Italian world champion Mattia Furlani. However, local hero and two-time Diamond League champion Simon Ehammer may steal the spotlight.

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In the 1500m, 2025 world champion Isaac Nader of Portugal will race against Paris Olympic champion Cole Hocker of the USA. The field is further strengthened by the presence of Tokyo Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Zurich Diamond League: Duplantis, Warholm, Wanyonyi Headline Stacked Fields

Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, the men's pole vault world record holder, arrives in Zurich fresh from clearing 6.20m in Poland.

Although the men's pole vault is a non-points event at Weltklasse, Duplantis's relentless pursuit of new records ensures all eyes will be on him as he potentially targets a 6.32m clearance.

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The men's 800m, also a non-Diamond League event, has attracted a world-class lineup led by Olympic and world champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi. He will be joined by fellow 2025 World and 2024 Olympic medalists Marco Arop and Djamel Sedjati.

Fans can also anticipate a thrilling rematch in the men's 400m hurdles between Karsten Warholm and Alison dos Santos. Their recent race in Silesia saw Brazil's dos Santos set a new 2026 world-leading time of 46.43 seconds, setting the stage for another epic confrontation.

Anticipation is building for the Weltklasse Zürich 2026, with the final lineup of athletes still taking shape. As of Monday, August 24, the participants for the men's 200m event have yet to be confirmed, leaving room for more top-tier talent to join the prestigious start list.

Zurich Diamond League: Event Schedule

The elite events will be held over two days. The schedule below lists all times in East African Time.

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Wednesday, 26. August

• 18:30 - Pole Vault Women Final

Thursday, 27. August

• 19:27 - High Jump Women Final

• 20:20 - Shot Put Men Final

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• 21:04 - 400m Hurdles Women Final

• 21:16 - 3000m Men Final

• 21:29 - Long Jump Men Final

• 21:32 - 100m Women Final

• 21:42 - 400m Hurdles Men Final

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• 21:42 - Javelin Throw Men Final

• 21:50 - 3000m Steeplechase Women Final

• 22:19 - 100m Hurdles Women Final

• 22:26 - 1500m Men Final

• 22:41 - 800m Women Final

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• 22:53 - 200m Men Final

How to Watch the Zurich Diamond League Live

Athletics fans across the globe will have multiple options to tune into the action from Zurich. Fans in East Africa can check here to know where the event will be streamed live.

In the United States, live coverage will be available on FloTrack. Canadian viewers can watch via the CBC, while audiences in the United Kingdom can follow the event on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer, and BBC Two.

For local fans in Switzerland, the SRG SSR network (including SRF, RTS, and RSI) will provide comprehensive coverage.

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