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Charles Akonnor Wary of 'Giants' Pyramids FC but Confident Gor Mahia Can Pull Off Champions League Shock

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 07:34 - 26 August 2026
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Charles Akonnor Compares Gor Mahia's Current Woes to Manchester United, Eyes Simba SC Standards
Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor
Charles Akonnor has acknowledged the size of Gor Mahia's challenge against Pyramids FC while insisting K’Ogalo have what it takes to cause an upset.
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Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has outlined the monumental challenge his team faces after being drawn against Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

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The Ghanaian tactician detailed what K'Ogalo must do to overcome their formidable opponents. The record FKF Premier League champions are returning to continental competition after securing the 2025/26 league title in a dramatic race that went down to the final day, narrowly edging out arch-rivals AFC Leopards.

Their reward is a daunting fixture against the Egyptian giants, who won the 2025 edition of Africa's most prestigious club tournament. Speaking to the media after a CAF A Coaching Licence course, Akonnor admitted the draw was unexpected.

"We were not expecting an opponent like that at this stage," Akonnor stated. "We thought we could play an opponent within the region and maybe a tougher opponent after that, but this is what we have to face. We believe that if we do the right thing, we can succeed."

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Charles Akonnor Draws Inspiration From David and Goliath

Drawing inspiration from the biblical tale of David and Goliath, the former Ghana Black Stars coach emphasised that an upset is possible despite the odds.

"They are giants, but in football, everything is possible," he said. "Our readiness for the match is what will determine how far we go."

Akonnor stressed the importance of securing a positive result in the home leg to stand any chance of advancing against the two-time Egyptian Cup winners.

"It will be a very tough match. It is a tall order, but we have to make sure we play well and do what is right to ensure we win at home. Then we'll see what we can manage in Egypt," he remarked.

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Gor Mahia will host the first leg at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, September 6, before travelling to Cairo for the return fixture on Sunday, September 13.

The coach's preparations are complicated by a growing injury list, with midfielder Lawrence Juma joining captain Sylvester Owino, Patrick Esombe, Felix Oluoch, and Samuel Kapen on the sidelines.

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