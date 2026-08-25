Harambee Stars Prospect Leaves Training in Tears Ahead of Bundesliga Opener

The Harambee Stars prospect has sparked concern after a worrying incident disrupted his preparations for FC Köln's Bundesliga opener.

Harambee Stars prospect Linton Maina has sparked injury fears at FC Köln after being forced to abandon training in tears, just days before the club's Bundesliga opener against Hoffenheim.

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The 27-year-old winger appeared to suffer a knock to his foot or ankle during a challenge at Köln's Geißbockheim training ground on Tuesday.

According to reports, Linton Maina initially attempted to continue but was eventually unable to carry on, sitting on the pitch in visible distress before receiving treatment.

Linton Maina Injury Scare Casts Shadow Over Köln Preparations

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The worrying scenes came only a day after FC Köln booked their place in the next round of the DFB-Pokal following a 2-1 victory over Würzburg.

Maina had once again shown his importance to the team in that match despite starting from the bench. After coming on, the winger provided the assist for Isak Johannesson's winning goal, underlining the impressive form he has carried throughout pre-season.

His latest setback, however, has cast doubt over whether he will be available for Saturday's Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim.

Coach René Wagner immediately showed concern and followed Maina as the limping player made his way towards the dressing room for further assessment.

Major Blow for Köln After Impressive Pre-Season

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A potential absence would represent a significant setback for Köln, with the Harambee Stars prospect emerging as one of the club's standout performers during their preparations for the new campaign.

His performances had put him firmly in contention for a place in the starting lineup against Hoffenheim, particularly after his decisive contribution against Würzburg.

Wagner is reportedly hopeful that the problem is limited to a shin injury, which could allow Maina to recover in time for the weekend fixture. However, the full extent of the injury remains a concern as the club awaits further assessment.

A lengthy layoff for Maina would also create further pressure on Köln's attacking department following the €20 million departure of Jakub Kaminski to Benfica.

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The club is already facing concerns over its options on the right wing, and losing Maina at the start of the season would further complicate their plans.