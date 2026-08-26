AFC Leopards Reset for 2026/27 Season as Boniface Ambani Sets Targets: 'We Are Starting From Zero'

AFC Leopards are setting their sights on the 2026/27 Premier League title, with Boniface Ambani outlining a fresh challenge for the club after last season’s second-place finish.

AFC Leopards are entering the 2026/27 season with a clear sense that last season's progress is now behind them, as the club looks to rebuild its squad and technical structure in pursuit of the SportPesa Premier League title.

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AFC Leopards finished second last season, but Chairman Boniface Ambani believes that achievement cannot be allowed to define the new campaign.

Instead, the club is starting again with a revamped technical bench and a renewed focus on building a team capable of going all the way.

AFC Leopards Reset After Second-Place Finish

Fred Ambani will continue as head coach and will now work alongside former Bandari manager Bernard Mwalala, who has been appointed first assistant coach.

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Kenneth Wendo joins as second assistant coach, while Bernard Mang'oli takes up the role of team manager.

The wider technical unit includes Josh Angatia as Video Analyst, Steve Mbogo as Goalkeeper Coach, Vincent Mbwabi as Fitness, Strength and Conditioning Coach, Dr. Patrick Ngusale as Team Doctor, Joshua Osir as Physiotherapist, and Josephat Odanga as Kit Manager.

The changes underline the club's determination to strengthen its foundations before making another push for the championship.

During the unveiling ceremony at Nyayo Stadium, Ambani insisted that the club is more interested in building the right structure than reading too much into pre-season results.

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“Let the season begin. In God We Trust. Season 2026/27. Raising the bar,” he stated. “We are not concentrating on the friendly results. We are working on our structure, defensive shape, counter-pressing and transitions."

Boniface Ambani Challenges Players Ahead of New Season

Ambani was particularly keen to draw a line between last season's achievements and the challenge that awaits AFC Leopards this time around.

“We are starting from zero. What we achieved last season belongs to last season, and every player must be ready for a new challenge,” Ambani added.

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The message reflects a rebuilding approach at the club, with the leadership keen to ensure that the second-place finish becomes a foundation rather than a source of complacency.

For a club still searching for its next league title, the challenge will be turning that improved structure and consistency into results when the competitive action begins.

The appointment of Mwalala also gives the Leopards technical department another experienced figure as they seek to compete at the top of the table.

Ambani highlighted the relationship between the two coaches and believes their previous association could prove valuable during the rebuilding process.

“Life is a journey. There are some bonds that can't be broken. It just happens you find yourselves having worked together successfully ages back, went your separate ways and again found yourself back to it again,” he remarked.

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Club Targets Transformation Beyond the Pitch

The rebuilding project is not limited to the technical department. Ambani revealed that AFC Leopards are also working on a major administrative and commercial transformation.

An eight-member committee has been established to oversee plans to turn the club into a commercially viable entity, with the process expected to take about six months.

“We are working towards making AFC Leopards a corporate commercial entity, and that process is expected to take about six months,” he confirmed.

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